Fyouture Mobile App releases version 2.0 for Memorial Day

Ilustration of one of our heroes recording a message while deployed

Updated Artificial Intelligence function

The version 2.0 enhancement allows users to record experiences or memories for family, friends and loved ones. Sending messages into the future ensures we keep those memories alive forever. ” — Ramon DeSouza

ATLANTA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Memorial Day, families and friends come together to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed. For founders of the Fyouture Mobile app however this day bring additional excitement. While Fyouture remains committed to maintaining the utmost respect for this day of remembrance, leadership decided to also use this day to release the anticipated version 2.0. The Mobile App was initially designed to enhance personal reflection and connection across generations, but leadership has deviated from its course in the past few months to address enhancements originating from customer feedback.

Fyouture is considered by many as a tool for sharing personal stories, expressing gratitude, and keeping the memories of loved ones alive in a deeply personal way. See below for Real Stories which have had a Real Impact

Emma J’s Reflection: Emma's dad scheduled a message to her, created a year ago before he passed away, expressing his love for her. “Receiving that message on Memorial Day was a powerful reminder of the importance of this day and the people it honors,” she shared.

Mark J’s Experience: Mark, whose grandfather served in World War II, noted how great it would have been, if we had the technology back then. He would have loved to hear from his grandfather directly. “It’s important for my kids to understand our family history and the real sacrifices that were made”.

Fyouture is a free mobile app, which can be used to send messages into the future, sharing stories about bravery and kindness. The app is available for download in the App Store (iOS) and on Google Play (Android).

About Fyouture

Fyouture is a mobile app innovator for personal messaging solutions. The company uses the latest in mobile technology advances to connect friends, family members, and loved ones on special occasions in their lives with custom messaging solutions tailored to their individual needs. Users of the app are able to send messages into the distant future for occasions such as wedding anniversaries, funerals, birthdays, and other major life events.

How Fyouture works