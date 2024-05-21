Wafa Momani Joins Vieira Real Estate Associates

Wafa Momani - Realtor, interior visionary and custom home builder with Vieira Real Estate Associates. Call me at 416.837.5171 or email me at wafa@vieirateam.ca today to get started. The team, led by esteemed broker Jamie Vieira, has consistently been recognized within the top 1% of Century 21 teams, a testament to their dedication and success in a competitive landscape.

Wafa Momani, after a decade in the business, is proud to join Vieira Real Estate Associates and strengthen their team.

Her dedication to providing top-notch service and her extensive knowledge of the GTA real estate market make her a perfect fit for our team.” — Jamie Vieira, founder of Vieira Real Estate Associates

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vieira Real Estate Associates is thrilled to announce the addition of Wafa Momani to their esteemed team of real estate professionals. Renowned for their top-tier client service in the Oakville, Burlington, and Milton areas, Vieira Real Estate Associates continues to strengthen its team with the inclusion of experienced and dedicated real estate professionals.

Wafa Momani, a seasoned realtor with nearly a decade of experience in the industry, brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong track record of success to Vieira Real Estate Associates. Born and raised in Toronto, Wafa has an intimate understanding of the local real estate markets, having lived in both Toronto and Oakville. Her comprehensive expertise spans residential and investment properties across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), from bustling urban centers to serene rural locales.

Throughout the 10 years in her field, Wafa built her business on the referrals of satisfied clients, a testament to her exceptional service and commitment to excellence. She has successfully helped numerous clients navigate the complexities of purchasing and selling properties, ensuring a smooth and rewarding experience from start to finish. When working with Wafa, it is her priority that each client feels, 'taken care of' and 'looked after' with no small detail missed from start to finish - which makes her the perfect fit at Vieira Real Estate Associates where we offer, 'the gold standard in client experience.’

"We are excited to welcome Wafa Momani to our team," said Jamie Vieira, founder of Vieira Real Estate Associates. "Her dedication to providing top-notch service and her extensive knowledge of the GTA real estate market make her a perfect fit for our team. We are confident that Wafa's expertise will further enhance the level of service we offer to our clients."

Vieira Real Estate Associates is known for its commitment to delivering 'The Service You Deserve,' and Wafa's philosophy aligns perfectly with this mission. With the team head office in north Oakville, they are well-equipped to respond swiftly to market changes and gather feedback efficiently. The Vieira Team keeps clients and interested realtors updated with the latest strategies plus market news.

Clients have praised Wafa for her professionalism, availability, and seamless process management. Testimonials highlight her ability to identify properties that meet clients' needs, expand their perspectives, and negotiate effectively to achieve the best outcomes. Wafa's joining reinforces Vieira Real Estate Associates' reputation as one of the top real estate teams in Canada.

About Vieira Real Estate Associates:

Vieira Real Estate Associates, part of Century 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd., is one of the top three Century 21 real estate teams serving the Oakville, Burlington, and Milton areas. Recognized for their exceptional client service and market expertise, the team is dedicated to helping clients achieve their real estate goals with professionalism, integrity and a world-class marketing system (The Service You Deserve.)

Wafa Momani - What inspired you to get into real estate?