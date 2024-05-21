BWR Exploration Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn AGM

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: BWR) (“BWR” or the “Company”) announces its plan to adjourn its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) to May 30th, 2024 at 11:30 am Toronto Time to be held virtually using Microsoft Teams Meeting.



Join Online at:

https://www.microsoft.com/en-ca/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting

Meeting ID: 290 836 066 046

Passcode: oyBYyT

Or directly through the Microsoft Teams App at:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZWM3MjAwMjYtZmQ3Mi00MjQzLWE2YzktNDhmMjBlNzhkNDYw%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22745c9c7f-0a5b-4423-9415-05c4c28440cd%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22fe558089-434b-4b79-a821-d2c1a4aba702%22%7d

The record date for shareholders of the Company to vote at the adjourned Meeting remains the close of business on April 15, 2024. Shareholders have until May 28, 2024 to vote their Proxy. Any Shareholders who previously submitted proxies that were accepted by the Chair of the Meeting do not need to take any further action as those proxies remain valid for use at the new Meeting on May 30, 2024 at 11:30 am Toronto Time.

Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information about BWR please visit our website: http://www.bwrexploration.com

or call/email:

Neil Novak, P.Geo., President, CEO & Director,

BWR Exploration Inc.

82 Richmond St. E

Toronto, ON M5C 1P1

Office: 416-848-6866

nnovak@bwrexploration.com