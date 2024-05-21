URBN Reports Record Q1 Sales and Earnings

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands, today announced net income of $61.8 million and record first quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.65 for the three months ended April 30, 2024. For the three months ended April 30, 2024, adjusted net income was $65.5 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.69. Adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share for the three months ended April 30, 2024, excludes store impairment and lease abandonment charges. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release.



Total Company net sales for the three months ended April 30, 2024, increased 7.8% to a record $1.20 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 5.8%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 4.6%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by high single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and low single-digit positive growth in retail store sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 17.1% at Free People and 10.4% at Anthropologie and decreased 13.7% at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales increased 3.4% driven by a 6.3% increase in Free People wholesale sales due to an increase in sales to department stores and specialty customers, partially offset by a decrease in Urban Outfitters wholesale sales. Nuuly segment net sales increased by 51.4% primarily driven by a 45% increase in average active subscribers in the current quarter versus the prior year quarter.

“We are pleased to report record first quarter sales and earnings driven by continued strength at the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement and Nuuly brands,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Customer demand remains robust for our spring and summer fashion, which bodes well for continued sales growth in Q2,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 Net sales by brand Anthropologie(1) $ 526,385 $ 473,640 Free People(2) 318,691 273,735 Urban Outfitters 270,258 308,708 Nuuly 77,942 51,470 Menus & Venues 7,456 6,121 Total Company $ 1,200,732 $ 1,113,674 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 1,062,685 $ 1,004,101 Nuuly Segment 77,942 51,470 Wholesale Segment 60,105 58,103 Total Company $ 1,200,732 $ 1,113,674





(1) Anthropologie includes the Anthropologie and Terrain brands. (2) Free People includes the Free People and FP Movement brands.



For the three months ended April 30, 2024, the gross profit rate increased by 68 basis points compared to the three months ended April 30, 2023, and gross profit dollars increased 10.0% to $408.4 million from $371.2 million. For the three months ended April 30, 2024, the adjusted gross profit rate increased by 106 basis points compared to the three months ended April 30, 2023, and adjusted gross profit dollars increased 11.2% to $413.0 million from $371.2 million. The increase in adjusted gross profit rate was primarily due to higher initial merchandise markups for all brands primarily driven by Company cross-functional initiatives, partially offset by higher merchandise markdowns, primarily at the Urban Outfitters brand, and a deleverage in logistics expenses. The deleverage in logistics expenses was primarily driven by the increased penetration of Nuuly segment sales to total Company sales, as well as transition and start-up expenses related to the additional Nuuly fulfillment facility that opened during the three months ended April 30, 2024. The increase in adjusted gross profit dollars was due to higher net sales and the improved adjusted gross profit rate.

As of April 30, 2024, total inventory decreased by $11.3 million, or 1.9%, compared to total inventory as of April 30, 2023. Total Retail segment inventory decreased 2.3%, while Retail segment comparable inventory decreased 4.7%. Wholesale segment inventory increased by 2.1%.

For the three months ended April 30, 2024, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $33.9 million, or 11.3%, compared to the three months ended April 30, 2023, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, deleveraged 87 basis points. The deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a rate to net sales was primarily related to the Urban Outfitters brand not being able to reduce expenses at the same rate of net sales. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support double-digit customer traffic growth and increased sales at the Free People, FP Movement, Anthropologie and Nuuly brands and increased store payroll expenses to support the retail stores comparable sales growth.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended April 30, 2024 was 23.6%, compared to 27.1% in the three months ended April 30, 2023. The Company's adjusted effective tax rate for the three months ended April 30, 2024 was 23.4%, compared to 27.1% in the three months ended April 30, 2023. The decrease in the adjusted effective tax rate for the three months ended April 30, 2024 was primarily due to the favorable impact of equity activity in the current year quarter.

Net income for the three months ended April 30, 2024 was $61.8 million and record first quarter earnings per diluted share were $0.65. Adjusted net income for the three months ended April 30, 2024 was $65.5 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.69.

On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. During the year ended January 31, 2024 and the three months ended April 30, 2024, the Company did not repurchase any common shares. As of April 30, 2024, 19.2 million common shares were remaining under the program.

During the three months ended April 30, 2024, the Company opened a total of 8 new retail locations including: 4 Urban Outfitters stores, 2 Anthropologie stores and 2 Free People stores (including 1 FP Movement store); and closed 4 retail locations including: 2 Urban Outfitters stores, 1 Anthropologie store and 1 Free People store.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 264 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 238 Anthropologie stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 199 Free People stores (including 39 FP Movement stores) in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 9 Menus & Venues restaurants, 7 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 2 Anthropologie franchisee-owned stores as of April 30, 2024. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment. Nuuly is a women's apparel subscription rental service which offers a wide selection of rental product from the Company's own brands, third-party brands and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

A conference call will be held today to discuss first quarter results and will be webcast at 5:15 pm. ET at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7xcp7gbo/.

As used in this document, unless otherwise defined, "Anthropologie" refers to the Company's Anthropologie and Terrain brands and "Free People" refers to the Company's Free People and FP Movement brands.

This news release is being made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain matters contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “project,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any one, or all, of the following factors could cause actual financial results to differ materially from those financial results mentioned in the forward-looking statements: overall economic and market conditions (including current levels of inflation) and worldwide political events and the resultant impact on consumer spending patterns and our pricing power, the difficulty in predicting and responding to shifts in fashion trends, changes in the level of competitive pricing and promotional activity and other industry factors, the effects of the implementation of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from membership in the European Union (commonly referred to as “Brexit”), including currency fluctuations, economic conditions and legal or regulatory changes, any effects of war, including geopolitical instability, impacts of the conflict in the Middle East and impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine and from related sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and others, terrorism and civil unrest, natural disasters, severe or unseasonable weather conditions (including as a result of climate change) or public health crises (such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)), labor shortages and increases in labor costs, raw material costs and transportation costs, availability of suitable retail space for expansion, timing of store openings, risks associated with international expansion, seasonal fluctuations in gross sales, response to new concepts, our ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with digital sales, our ability to maintain and expand our digital sales channels, any material disruptions or security breaches with respect to our technology systems, the departure of one or more key senior executives, import risks (including any shortage of transportation capacities or delays at ports), changes to U.S. and foreign trade policies (including the enactment of tariffs, border adjustment taxes or increases in duties or quotas), the unexpected closing or disruption of, or any damage to, any of our distribution centers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, failure of our manufacturers and third-party vendors to comply with our social compliance program, risks related to environmental, social and governance activities, changes in our effective income tax rate, changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, regulatory changes and legal matters and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that actual results may differ materially from any projected results expressed or implied therein.

(Tables follow) URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,200,732 $ 1,113,674 Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges) 787,746 742,443 Store impairment and lease abandonment charges 4,601 — Gross profit 408,385 371,231 Selling, general and administrative expenses 333,761 299,848 Income from operations 74,624 71,383 Other income, net 6,246 1,019 Income before income taxes 80,870 72,402 Income tax expense 19,105 19,585 Net income $ 61,765 $ 52,817 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.56 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 93,124,568 92,474,688 Diluted 95,000,706 93,821,292 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges) 65.6 % 66.7 % Store impairment and lease abandonment charges 0.4 % — Gross profit 34.0 % 33.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 27.8 % 26.9 % Income from operations 6.2 % 6.4 % Other income, net 0.5 % 0.1 % Income before income taxes 6.7 % 6.5 % Income tax expense 1.6 % 1.8 % Net income 5.1 % 4.7 %





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited) April 30, January 31, April 30, 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,995 $ 178,321 $ 171,655 Marketable securities 312,558 286,744 209,777 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $933, $1,465 and $1,453, respectively 88,297 67,008 105,589 Inventory 578,990 550,242 590,326 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 219,886 200,188 223,894 Total current assets 1,373,726 1,282,503 1,301,241 Property and equipment, net 1,304,548 1,286,541 1,201,506 Operating lease right-of-use assets 910,965 920,396 921,893 Marketable securities 287,178 314,152 86,156 Other assets 312,285 307,617 281,874 Total Assets $ 4,188,702 $ 4,111,209 $ 3,792,670 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 321,443 $ 253,342 $ 263,558 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 224,100 226,645 233,085 Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities 488,681 514,218 431,033 Total current liabilities 1,034,224 994,205 927,676 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 849,917 851,853 845,643 Other non-current liabilities 142,227 152,611 168,669 Total Liabilities 2,026,368 1,998,669 1,941,988 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 93,379,211, 92,787,522, and 92,677,835 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 9 9 9 Additional paid-in-capital 31,572 37,943 15,133 Retained earnings 2,175,500 2,113,735 1,878,878 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,747 ) (39,147 ) (43,338 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,162,334 2,112,540 1,850,682 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,188,702 $ 4,111,209 $ 3,792,670





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 61,765 $ 52,817 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,761 23,879 Non-cash lease expense 51,470 50,859 Provision for deferred income taxes 12,735 2,457 Share-based compensation expense 7,599 7,735 Amortization of tax credit investment 4,380 3,976 Store impairment and lease abandonment charges 4,601 — Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net 135 222 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (21,512 ) (35,030 ) Inventory (29,818 ) (1,649 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (37,542 ) (35,045 ) Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,663 22,257 Operating lease liabilities (59,686 ) (56,201 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 58,551 36,277 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for property and equipment (41,091 ) (32,904 ) Cash paid for marketable securities (95,799 ) (74,101 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 91,081 69,456 Initial cash payment for tax credit investment — (20,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (45,809 ) (57,549 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 475 — Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards (14,445 ) (7,850 ) Tax credit investment liability payments (1,341 ) (468 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,311 ) (8,318 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,757 ) (15 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,326 ) (29,605 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 178,321 201,260 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 173,995 $ 171,655 Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of certain events outside of normal, or “core,” business and operations, by considering adjusted financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Examples of items that we consider non-core include store impairment and lease abandonment charges. In order to improve the transparency of our disclosures, provide a meaningful presentation of results from our core business operations and improve period-over-period comparability, we have included certain adjusted financial measures for fiscal 2025 that exclude the impact of these non-core business items.

We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring results of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our underlying results of operations and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying business. Management uses adjusted financial measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Certain of the items that may be excluded or included in non-GAAP financial measures may be significant items that could impact the Company’s financial position, results of operations or cash flows and should therefore be considered in assessing the Company’s actual and future financial condition and performance. These adjusted financial measures are not consistent with GAAP and may not be calculated the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.



URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Gross Profit: Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 $'s % of Net Sales $'s % of Net Sales Gross profit (GAAP) $ 408,385 34.0 % $ 371,231 33.3 % Adjustments: Store impairment and lease abandonment charges (a) 4,601 — Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 412,986 34.4 % $ 371,231 33.3 %





Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Income from Operations: Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 $'s % of Net Sales $'s % of Net Sales Income from operations (GAAP) $ 74,624 6.2 % $ 71,383 6.4 % Adjustments: Store impairment and lease abandonment charges (a) 4,601 — Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 79,225 6.6 % $ 71,383 6.4 %





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 $'s $'s Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 80,870 $ 72,402 Adjustments: Store impairment and lease abandonment charges (a) 4,601 — Adjusted income before income taxes (Non-GAAP) $ 85,471 $ 72,402 Income tax expense (GAAP) $ 19,105 $ 19,585 Adjustments: Provision for income taxes on adjustments (b) 876 — Adjusted income tax expense (Non-GAAP) $ 19,981 $ 19,585 Effective income tax rate (GAAP) 23.6 % 27.1 % Adjustments (0.2 %) — Adjusted effective income tax rate (Non-GAAP) 23.4 % 27.1 %





Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 $'s % of Net Sales $'s % of Net Sales Net income (GAAP) $ 61,765 5.1 % $ 52,817 4.7 % Adjustments: Store impairment and lease abandonment charges (a) 4,601 — Provision for income taxes on adjustments (b) (876 ) — Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 65,490 5.5 % $ 52,817 4.7 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.65 $ 0.56 Adjustments, net of tax 0.04 — Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.69 $ 0.56 (a) Store impairment charges relate to one retail location during the three months ended April 30, 2024. During the three months ended April 30, 2024, the Company also recorded lease abandonment charges for one retail location for which it has ceased operations but the lease has not been terminated. (b) The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the estimated tax rate in effect for the respective non-GAAP adjustments.



