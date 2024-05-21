Submit Release
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, June 4, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call through June 11, 2024, and can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com

Investor Contact:
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Riley Timmer
VP, Investor Relations
(801) 304-2816
investors@sportsmans.com


