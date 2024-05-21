Nathan Hochman Receives Coveted Endorsement of The Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association
L.A. County Police Chiefs’ Assn. Endorsement Marks a Key Milestone in His Campaign for District AttorneyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association has endorsed Nathan Hochman for District Attorney, adding to the widespread and bipartisan support of his campaign.
The chiefs’ association, which represents the public safety interests of 45 independent cities* in L.A. County, said new leadership of the D.A.’s Office is needed to improve public safety in the County.
“The membership of this association strongly believes that a change in policy and direction in addressing the crime that has adversely affected our respective communities is necessary to improve the quality of life for our residents and business partners,” association President Darren Arakawa, who serves as Police Chief for the City of South Gate, said in an endorsement letter to Mr. Hochman.
“We feel confident that you will take a well-thought-out and logical approach to balancing out the principles of sensible justice reform while being the strongest advocate to all crime victims.”
Mr. Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, U.S. Assistant Attorney General, President of the L.A. City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, said the Chiefs’ Association endorsement is a significant milestone for his campaign.
“To have the support and significant endorsement of law enforcement leaders from 45 independent cities in Los Angeles County emphasizes the strong partnership I intend to promote between law enforcement and the D.A.’s Office once I become District Attorney,” Mr. Hochman said. “The current D.A.’s policies of rejecting valid cases charging violent and property crimes and prioritizing prosecutions of police officers instead of partnership with them has demoralized law enforcement. As D.A., I will rebuild the partnership between prosecutors and the police in order to make this county a safe place to live, work and raise our families.”
Mr. Hochman has previously received endorsements from the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former L.A. County District Attorneys Jackie Lacey and Steve Cooley, five former U.S. Attorneys for the Central District of California, Rory and Max Kennedy (daughter and son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy), and former District Attorney candidates Maria Ramirez and John McKinney.
* The 45 cities with independent police departments in Los Angeles County are: Alhambra, Arcadia, Azusa, Baldwin Park, Bell, Bell Gardens, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Claremont, Covina, Culver City, Downey, El Monte, El Segundo, Gardena, Glendale, Glendora, Hawthorne, Hermosa Beach, Huntington Park, Inglewood, Irwindale, La Verne, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, Monrovia, Montebello, Monterey Park, Palos Verdes Estates, Pasadena, Pomona, Redondo Beach, San Fernando, San Gabriel, San Marino, Santa Monica, Sierra Madre, Signal Hill, South Gate, South Pasadena, Torrance, Vernon, West Covina and Whittier.
About Nathan Hochman:
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former L.A. County District Attorneys Jackie Lacey and Steve Cooley, and many others. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com
Stuart Pfeifer
LAG Strategy Corp
+1 (310) 415-6955
stuart@lagstrategy.com