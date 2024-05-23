Galine, Frye, Fitting & Frangos, LLP named Best Personal Injury Law Firm in San Mateo in Local Contest

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galine, Frye, Fitting & Frangos, LLP, a well-known personal injury law firm serving San Mateo and the surrounding areas, is thrilled to announce their recognition as The Best Personal Injury Law Firm in San Mateo by The Best of San Mateo Contest, sponsored by the San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Best of San Mateo Contest, an esteemed annual event organized by the San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce, empowers the local community to celebrate and honor outstanding businesses across over 120 categories ranging from dining and retail to professional services.

The contest allows residents to nominate and vote for their favorite establishments, service providers, and destinations that contribute to the vibrancy of the greater San Mateo area.

In 2024, a staggering 22,685 votes were cast by 11,959 unique voters, showcasing the widespread participation and engagement within the community.

The program champions local businesses and fosters a culture of support for the San Mateo community, encouraging residents to shop locally and patronize the best businesses the region has to offer.

Galine, Frye, Fitting & Frangos, LLP's recognition as The Best Personal Injury Law Firm in San Mateo solidifies their tireless commitment to excellence, client satisfaction, and legal advocacy. With more than 75 years of combined experience in personal injury settlements and successful case outcomes, the firm continues to set the standard for legal representation in personal injury law.

Principal Attorney Ilya Frangos expressed his gratitude for the firm's recognition, stating, "We are deeply honored to be named The Best Personal Injury Law Firm in San Mateo by The Best of San Mateo Contest. This accolade is a testament to our dedication to serving our clients with integrity, compassion, and tenacity. We are immensely proud of our team's hard work and commitment to excellence, and we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver exceptional legal representation and support to those in need."

Galine, Frye, Fitting & Frangos, LLP specializes in a wide range of personal injury cases, including but not limited to car accidents, motorcycle accidents, bicycle accidents, construction accident claims, and catastrophic injuries.

With a track record of securing substantial settlements and verdicts for their clients, the firm's attorneys possess the knowledge, resources, and courtroom prowess necessary to navigate complex legal matters and deliver favorable outcomes.

As recipients of The Best Personal Injury Law Firm in San Mateo award, Galine, Frye, Fitting & Frangos, LLP remains committed to upholding its reputation as a trusted advocate for injury victims throughout the San Mateo community.

For more information about Galine, Frye, Fitting & Frangos, LLP, please visit DonGaline.com.

About Galine, Frye, Fitting & Frangos, LLP:

Galine, Frye, Fitting & Frangos, LLP is a personal injury law firm based in San Mateo, California with additional locations throughout the Bay Area. With decades of combined experience, the firm's attorneys specialize in representing clients in a wide range of personal injury cases.

Over the years, Galine, Frye, Fitting & Frangos, LLP has earned a reputation as one of the top personal injury firms in the San Mateo area.