Mayor Karen Bass Honors Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove at CASA/LA’s Annual Gala Benefitting Foster Youth
2024 Event Raises Nearly $1,000,000 For Youth Services and Advocacy for Youth in Foster and Juvenile Justice SystemsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Los Angeles hosted its annual star-studded gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for its 12th year on May 10th, 2024. The glamorous event benefits youth in LA County’s foster care and juvenile justice systems, and supports CASA/LA’s direct volunteer services, and support systems, which support over 1,200 children a year.
Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove received the 2nd annual Karen Bass Award, which honors long-standing work to help foster youth, presented by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass herself. Amazon/MGM Studios received the Bob Frandzel Community Service Award, and CASA/LA Volunteer Dave Stein received the CASA Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally, Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Foundation was honored with the Reimagine Award.
Actress and singer Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill, Descendants: The Rise of Red) as well as the Divas and Drummers of Compton (America’s Got Talent) shared their talents with gala attendees.
Other celebrities and special guests attending the gala included: Victoria Rowell (Young & the Restless, The Rich and the Ruthless), Julia Garcia (Sydney to the Max), Lily Brooks O’Briant (Young & The Restless, The Big Show Show), Mila Nabours (Dahr Mann), Jennifer Michelle De Winter (model/actress Joey and Ella), model/actress Kennedy Garcia (Dhar Mann), Maya Ixta Delgado (Ghostwriter) Tristan Padil (Descendants: Rise of the Red), Grace Narducci (Descendants: Rise of the Red), Lisa McRee (LA Times Today), Angelique Bates (All That) Kelly Baker (Kelly Baker Brows, Influencer), Chef Kyndra McCrary (Chopped), Reagan To (Squid Games), Saint Heart, Adam Feingold (For Life, Replica).
The Reimagine Gala, CASA of Los Angeles’ largest fundraising event of the year, is an important event that raises crucial funding to support transformative one-on-one advocacy for children in LA County’s foster care system.
The fundraising event, which has been a staple in the foster care community for over a decade, honors Los Angeles leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to children and youth in underserved communities. Previous honorees include Mayor Karen Bass, Kathy Hilton, Participant Media “Foster”, actor Mario Lopez, actress / volunteer Erin Foster, Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton for “Short Term 12,” the Honorable Judge Michael Nash, Freeform Network’s “The Fosters,” and film producer Scott Budnick.
ABOUT CASA/LA
CASA of Los Angeles (www.casala.org) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that organizes community volunteers to take action and advocate for children and families impacted by LA County’s overburdened child welfare and juvenile justice systems. The children and youth served by CASA/LA come from historically underserved populations that have experienced the extraordinary consequences of racial disparities and structural inequality that lead to poverty, neglect and abuse. Through a restorative and culturally-sensitive lens, CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, work with a child in foster care to form a trusting relationship, ensuring the children and their families have equitable access to support and resources in the areas of education, healthcare and housing. CASA volunteers help children in important ways such as comforting them through emotional trauma and transition, arranging for needed healthcare, social services or enrichment activities, talking with teachers to ensure educational services are in place and reporting to the children’s court and judges by attending court hearings and advocating for the child’s welfare. CASA/LA is among the largest of regional programs in a national and state-wide volunteer network serving children in foster care. Studies have shown that children with CASA volunteers receive more assistance and support than children without and are more likely to be returned to their families, or adopted and less likely to reenter the child welfare system. For more information, please visit the CASA of Los Angeles website: http://www.casala.org.
