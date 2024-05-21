$5.9 Million Marine Moguls ERC-404 Airdrop Closes in 3 Days, Launch Imminent!

MetFi DAO reminds the crypto community that its ERC-404 airdrop closes in three (3) days.

Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the clock ticks down to the much-anticipated launch of Marine Moguls, MetFi DAO reminds the crypto community that its ERC-404 airdrop closes in three (3) days. This final call is an invitation to join a pioneering venture setting new standards in the blockchain and digital asset landscape.

Airdrop Closing - Massive Bounty Awaits

The Marine Moguls airdrop officially closes on May 24th, 2024, at 11:59 AM UTC. Participants have a few more days to secure their share of 30% of the total supply and prizes valued at ~5.9 Million USDT. Over 25% of the Marine Moguls tokens have prizes attached, including 100,000 and 50,000 USDT, so the stakes could not be higher.

Marine Moguls Launch on May 25th, 2024

The excitement doesn’t stop with the airdrop. The official launch of Marine Moguls is the following day, May 25th, 2024, at 12:00 (Noon) UTC. This launch promises to further energize the community by introducing 10,000 uniquely crafted marine-themed ERC-404 NFTs that embody the spirit of innovation and the promise of decentralized finance.

Your Gateway to Metbot Trading

Each of the 10,000 ERC-404 NFTs serves as a gateway to exclusive benefits, including generous staking rewards and MetBot - the advanced AI trading bot developed by MetFi DAO generated 80% returns during its 2-month trial and 9.33% in the last 30 days. MetBot is engineered to maximize returns through intelligent, automated AI trading that is effective in all market conditions. Importantly, your funds remain in your account and under your control, and you can withdraw them anytime.

MetFi DAO Celebrates Its 2nd Anniversary

It's also a momentous day for MetFi DAO, celebrating its second anniversary today, May 21st, 2024. Over the past two years, MetFi DAO has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation, developing solutions that empower and enrich its growing community. With four comprehensive audits by Certik, MetFi ranks in the Top 10% of blockchain projects, ensuring trust and reliability in every transaction. Over 70 Million USDT of rewards have already been distributed to the community, and this figure is set to rise significantly.

Join the Airdrop

Joining the Marine Moguls airdrop positions you to score stunning NFTs with fantastic prizes and ensures you are at the forefront of the next big wave in crypto. As a participant, you’ll first gain access to the ERC-404 NFT collection and have an opportunity to engage with the revolutionary MetBot trading platform set to redefine high-frequency trading.

Act Now - Time is Running Out

With the airdrop closing and the launch almost upon us, now is the time to act. Visit Marine Moguls now to secure your place in this exciting launch. Let’s dive into the future of crypto together with Marine Moguls, Metbot, and MetFi DAO. Don’t let this leading-edge ERC-404 ship sail without you!

About Marine Moguls and MetBot by MetFi

Marine Moguls and MetBot, powered by MetFi DAO, redefine AI and digital asset integration using the pioneering ERC-404 protocol. This initiative sets a new standard for blockchain utility, merging token fungibility with the unique traits of NFTs for instant 24/7 NFT liquidity and fractional NFT ownership, broadening access and appeal.



MetBot dramatically enhances the ecosystem's utility and value. As a cutting-edge AI high-frequency trading bot, MetBot provides Marine Mogul token holders exclusive access to high-frequency trading that has quickly delivered substantial, transparent returns. This AI bot boasts advanced intelligence and adaptive trading strategies, maximizing profitability while giving users total control over their funds every step of the way.



Marine Moguls and MetBot embody MetFi's vision of innovation, decentralization, and a valuable and rewarding digital future. By joining the Marine Moguls airdrop, community members lead an evolving ecosystem that challenges traditional concepts of value and ownership, delivering tangible benefits and sophisticated trading solutions that work in all market conditions.

