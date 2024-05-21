Plinqit Founder & CEO Kathleen Craig Named a Finalist for American Banker’s 2024 Innovators of the Year Award
Kathleen Craig named amongst 20 leaders in banking and fintech in this year’s Innovators of the Year awards.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plinqit, the first platform that brings together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content and virtual account management, today announced that its founder and CEO, Kathleen Craig, has been selected by American Banker as a 2024 Innovators of the Year award finalist.
American Banker’s Innovators of the Year award honors people who are leading innovation across banking and financial technology, setting the course for the industry's future. These individuals and teams have driven initiatives that have substantially benefited consumers, their businesses, and the sector, while demonstrating exemplary leadership, teamwork, and personal ambition. Among the 20 finalists, one top winner will be announced at an awards dinner at American Banker’s DIGITAL BANKING conference, which takes place June 24-25, 2024 at The Boca Raton resort in Florida.
“From embedded banking to artificial intelligence, these bank and fintech leaders aren’t just identifying great ideas, they’re executing them,” says Penny Crosman, Executive Editor, Technology at American Banker. “The results of their innovative initiatives provide massive benefits to customers and drive their businesses — and the industry at large — to new and interesting places.”
Kathleen Craig is the founder and CEO of Plinqit, which offers two ways to help banks and credit unions attract deposits. A passionate fintech expert, Craig previously led client experience programs for a bank, providing her with a unique perspective on the challenges financial institutions face and what consumers want. From this knowledge, she launched Plinqit, where she oversees the company’s growth and strategic vision as CEO. Under Craig’s leadership, Plinqit has since expanded to help more than 50 banks and credit unions generate low-cost deposits, attract new customers and members, and expand their market reach while helping people live their best financial life.
“It is an incredible honor to be recognized as a finalist for this year’s Innovators of the Year awards,” said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of Plinqit. “We recently launched Plinqit’s latest product innovation, High Yield Savings by Plinqit, a white-label savings product that gives banks an easier, more cost-effective way to launch and scale an affiliate brand. In just a few months, we have seen exciting success and substantial growth in our client base, a testament to the strength of Plinqit’s product suite and the dedication of our team. I am thrilled to be named amongst other industry experts in this year’s American Banker Innovators of the Year award, and I look forward to Plinqit’s future growth.”
About American Banker
American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research, and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850K strong, American Banker’s transformative content connects leaders online, in person, and in print every day.
About Plinqit
Plinqit is a mobile-first platform and fintech company helping banks and credit unions generate deposits, attract new customers, and expand their retail footprint while helping people live their best financial life. The Plinqit platform is the first savings platform of its kind to bring together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content, and virtual account management. At Plinqit, we're helping everyone Money Intelligently™. For more information, visit info.plinqit.com.
