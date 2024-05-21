First responders, emergency physicians, and surgeons all work together every day to maintain the “chain of life” in the care of our patients. The Washington Post recently highlighted the remarkable story of U.S. Marine Commandant Gen. Eric Smith whose life was saved by bystanders, EMS, and physicians at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, including ACS Fellow and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Thomas MacGillivray.

As we recognize our partners in care during the 50th anniversary of EMS Week, Dr. MacGillivray says it best, “Every second matters. The first responders’ expert care is critical for the survival of patients getting to the hospital so we can do our work. Every second of CPR that keeps the patient alive, for us to be able to do what we do…that really matters.”