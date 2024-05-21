Crisis Group Welcomes Pekka Haavisto as a New Member of Its Board

The International Crisis Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Pekka Haavisto, former Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Development, and the Environment for Finland and a member of the Finnish parliament, as the newest member of its Board of Trustees. Mr. Haavisto’s experience will strengthen our Board’s role in Crisis Group’s global mission of preventing war and shaping peace.

Crisis Group Co-Chair Susana Malcorra said: “Mr. Haavisto’s experience as Finland’s top diplomat will be a great asset for Crisis Group at a critical time for European regional security”. Frank Giustra, fellow Co-Chair, added: “We are proud to add such a distinguished individual to our Board who will undoubtedly help shape our thinking on how to stem the various crises around the world”.

Comfort Ero, President & CEO of Crisis Group, noted: “I look forward to drawing on Mr. Haavisto’s wisdom and his familiarity with many of the regions Crisis Group works on will be immensely valuable for our collective pursuit of conflict resolution and fostering global stability”.

See the full list of Crisis Group’s Board of Trustees.