Leading Travel Portal Fireflies Raises $360,000 in 40 Minutes During Pre-Sale
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireflies’ digital currency FFT Token, a groundbreaking token project disrupting the travel industry, successfully raised $360,000 in just 40 minutes during its pre-sale phase. This remarkable achievement highlights the strong demand and enthusiasm for the Fireflies token and its innovative approach to global travel.
Fireflies is an innovative travel platform that aims to transform the travel experience by offering a range of innovative services and utilities to users around the world. With a focus on providing value, convenience, and security, Fireflies is poised to offer a facelift to the travel industry and reinvent the way people explore the world.
“This record-breaking first round for the Fireflies Token has strengthened our belief in the utility of this product,” said István Varga, Director of Business Development at Fireflies. “It shows that people are not only interested in the value this digital currency brings to them but also trust the credibility of the Fireflies brand.”
Fireflies Utilities:
The Fireflies token offers a wide range of utilities and benefits for users, including discounts up to 20% on various travel products, rewards for token holders, and the ability to purchase entries for exclusive raffles offering exciting travel experiences. With its versatile utility and innovative features, the Fireflies token is set to become a cornerstone of the global travel ecosystem.
Pre-Sale Update:
The second pre-sale round is currently ongoing, offering investors another opportunity to participate in this unique project and secure their stake in the future of travel. Initially available during our token sale, $FFT Tokens can later be acquired on various cryptocurrency exchanges where they are listed.
The FFT Token is led by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to transforming the travel industry. Istvan Varga, Bene Edvard, and Viktor Szabó bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the project, with a shared vision of creating a more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable travel experience for users worldwide.
Find out more about the Fireflies Token and its services.
About Fireflies:
Fireflies is a cutting-edge and unique user interface for all your end-to-end travel needs. It combines Swiss precision and reliability with the tourism industry. Over the last 12 years, Fireflies has served a database of over 300,000 worldwide registered users from 165 countries across the world.
For media inquiries, contact:
Vaishali Gauba
For media inquiries, contact:
Vaishali Gauba
Fireflies
info@fireflies.com
