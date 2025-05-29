Mobility City Holdings Announces the Grand Opening Celebration of Worcester MA Showroom on May 30

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City Showroom located at: 10010 Shops Way, Northborough, MA 01532; phone (508)882-6401 Owner Avi Chandavarkar, in his showroom in Worcester MA

Owner Avi Chandavarkar left the corporate world to help people with mobility issues via the repair, rental, and sales of mobility equipment

BOCA RATON, FL, US, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today official Grand Opening of its Worcester, MA showroom on Friday, May 30, 2025. Although the Mobility City of Worcester has been proudly serving the New England region since September 2024, this milestone marks the official launch celebration of its dynamic new showroom — a vibrant hub of mobility innovation and compassionate service. Conveniently located to serve the communities from Worcester to Boston, the showroom is staffed by a dedicated team of mobility experts and certified field service technicians committed to enhancing accessibility and independence."We would be honored to have you join us during this significant milestone," said Avi Chandavarkar, owner of Mobility City of Worcester. "My team and I will be on hand to demonstrate our full range of mobility solutions, answer any questions, and celebrate with our amazing community." Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Raffles and Free Give-Aways too.Mobility City Holdings CEO, Diane Baratta commented, "The Worcester MA Franchise is our first location in New England and joins our Westchester showroom in the Northeast. We now service communities in the Worcester - Boston Metro with mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales, further helping to improve the quality of life of more mobility impaired persons."About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network nationally. With 95 showrooms committed or open, and 12 showrooms opening this summer in top markets in the US, the company provides exemplary service forOne hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

