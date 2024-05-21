Submit Release
Processes controlling seawater acidification in offshore aquaculture system of China

Published 21 May 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: chemistry, fisheries, mitigation

Highlights

  • Uncertainties exist in offshore acidification characterization.
  • Incorporating SGD into research on regulating acidification processes globally.
  • Incorporating SGD into studies of regulating seawater carbonate dynamics globally.
  • Mitigating seawater acidification requires cautious treatment and prevention.
  • Recommendations for the comprehensive development of sustainable aquaculture.

Abstract

The issue of seawater acidification has become a focal concern within China’s offshore aquaculture systems. This review systematically examines the processes influencing this phenomenon, with a particular emphasis on the lesser-known threat posed by submarine groundwater discharge (SGD). It presents strategies for mitigating seawater acidification and ensuring sustainable aquaculture. 1) Standardize seawater pH measurement and implement quality control in pH determination. Measuring calcium ion (Ca2+) to obtain aragonite saturation (Ωarag) in offshore aquaculture areas is recommended. 2) The research community has extensively recognized the influence of temperature effect, air-sea exchange, terrestrial input, biological production, and calcification on seawater acidification. However, the connection between SGD and acidification is a bottleneck in current research. Prioritizing quantitative methods to assess the impact of SGD on acidification and its contribution to acidification across all processes is essential. 3) Mitigating offshore acidification should focus on restraining human behavior rather than pollution control. Combining theoretical research with preventive measures can mitigating acidification. Sustainable aquaculture strategies should consider regional farming patterns, cost-effectiveness, and societal demands. While primarily focusing on acidification in Chinese aquaculture, insights gained may have broader implications for global acidification research and coastal management.

Zhang Z. & Yi L., 2024. Processes controlling seawater acidification in offshore aquaculture system of China. Regional Studies in Marine Science 75: 103582. doi: 10.1016/j.rsma.2024.103582. Article.

