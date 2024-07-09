Mobility City Holdings Inc Announces the Grand Opening of Mobility City of Colorado Springs Helping More Coloradans
Mobility City of Colorado Springs storefront at 8033 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920, 719-428-0694
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Franchise owners Diane and Shawn wanted to help their community by delivering top notch products and services to those needing help with mobility.BOCA RATON, FL, US, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today that its Mobility City of Colorado Springs location has opened its doors and will celebrate a Grand Opening the week of July 15th, with the ribbon cutting on July 17, 2024. El Paso County Colorado residents who are mobility impaired can visit the showroom for equipment repair, rental, and sales. Or, if homebound, can have a mobile technician come to their home for onsite service in a truck equipped as a workshop on wheels.
Colorado Springs franchise owners Diane and Shawn wanted the structure Mobility City provided while helping people with mobility challenges in the surrounding communities of Pueblo County CO; Elbert, Lincoln, Teller, Custer and Fremont counties Colorado. "We wanted to go home every day knowing we helped people with mobility impairments to stay independent." said Diane Wurtsmith, owner. Husband and co-owner Shawn added, "The Mobility City franchise was the opportunity we were seeking. We were looking for the independence of owning our own business, with the freedom and lifestyle that comes with it."
Mobility City Holdings Inc COO, Vincent Baratta, said,"We are thrilled to open our newest franchise in Colorado Springs and to have Diane and Shawn Wurtsmith join the Mobility City network. Their experience in healthcare and business management makes them the perfect fit to bring mobility equipment repair, rental and sales to the people in the foothills of the Rockies."
Mobility City Holdings CEO, Diane Baratta added, "The Colorado Springs Franchise is our second location in Colorado joining Mobility City of Denver. We now service over half of the state's residents from Denver to Pueblo with mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales, further helping to improve the quality of life of more mobility impaired persons."
About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network nationally with 12 showrooms opening this summer in top markets in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.
With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
