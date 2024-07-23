Mobility City Holdings Inc Now Offers Mobility Equipment Repair, Rental and Sales from Mobile AL to Pensacola FL
Mobility City of Coastal AL showroom with mobility equipment and test track for customers to be trained on the products
Owners Tim and Vickie Maatouk are ready to help you find the correct mobility equipment solution that provide comfort and convenience
Owners Vickie and Tim Maatouk saw the need and will help Alabamans maintain their quality of life with mobility equipment in Mobile County & Baldwin County ALBOCA RATON, FL, US, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, is excited to announce its expansion with the Grand Opening of a Mobility City of Coastal Alabama showroom in Foley. Mobility impaired residents in Mobile County AL and Baldwin County AL can visit the showroom for equipment repair, rental, and sales. Or, if homebound, can have a mobile technician come to their residence for onsite service from a truck equipped as a workshop on wheels.
"We are thrilled to bring Mobility City's services to the people of Coastal Alabama," said Vickie Maatouk. "Our goal is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their mobility challenges, has access to the equipment they need to lead an independent and active life."
Mobility City of Coastal Alabama offers a comprehensive range of services, including:
- Mobility Equipment Repair: Expert repairs to keep your equipment in top condition.
- Rental Services: Flexible rental options for short-term or long-term needs.
- Sales: Our range of high-quality mobility equipment can meet your every need.
"From Mobile to Pensacola, we are here to serve our community with the best in mobility solutions," said Tim Maatouk. "Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and personalized care to ensure our clients have the support they need."
Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings Inc said, "We welcome franchise owners Vickie and Tim Maatouk to our network. These experienced business professionals are passionate about making a positive impact on their community and are eager to bring their expertise to Coastal Alabama communities."
Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc said, "Vickie and Tim are serial entrepreneurs in the Mobile Metro. With their extensive knowledge and dedication, they aim to enhance the independence and well-being of Alabamans in Mobile and Baldwin Counties."
About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network toward the goal of total US coverage. With 12 new showrooms opening this summer in top markets, the network will cover over 100 million Americans..
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps. Founders Diane and Vincent Baratta bring to bear over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry to drive company development.
The company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
Mobility City of Coastal AL explained in 30 seconds