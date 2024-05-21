Timeless Leadership: Bridging Classical Philosophy and Modern Business
EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where the fusion of ancient wisdom and contemporary business ethics is more crucial than ever, the insights of classical philosophers prove to be remarkably relevant.
Founded by three visionary Brazilian entrepreneurs, In Search of Truth is a pioneering classical education company dedicated to uncovering the profound impact of Plato’s and Aristotle's political philosophies on today’s corporate landscape. By adapting timeless principles of governance and ethics to modern business challenges and leadership strategies, this approach offers an unparalleled intellectual toolkit for business owners and CEOs.
What started as casual philosophical discussions among friends has evolved into the largest initiative for cultivating classical leadership in Brazil. Today, In Search of Truth boasts over 700 students, including some of the nation’s most influential business leaders.
This dynamic intersection of business and philosophy has propelled the company onto the international stage. In May, they captivated audiences with their insights at the University of Cambridge in the UK, Harvard University in Boston, IESE Business School in New York, and at prestigious events in Silicon Valley and Dallas.
Gabriel Rocha Kanner
