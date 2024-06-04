Maven Collective Marketing Named Official Microsoft Advertising Partner, Advancing Digital Marketing Excellence

Microsoft Advertising Partner Badge for 2024, awarded to Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing has been officially designated as a Microsoft Advertising Partner, a distinction awarded to a select group of agencies in North America. This recognition highlights the agency's expertise in digital marketing strategies and dedication to client success.

Specializing in marketing for Microsoft Partners, Maven Collective Marketing now has enhanced access to Microsoft's advanced advertising technologies and insights. This partnership demonstrates the agency's deep understanding of the Microsoft ecosystem platform and their ability to drive impactful client outcomes.

"This partnership is a significant milestone in our strategic growth," says Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing. "It validates our expertise and strengthens our commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology to empower our clients within the Microsoft Partner network."

About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing, a pioneer in Microsoft Partner Marketing, has been named the 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily, one of the Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada by MarTech Outlook Magazine, and recognized as The Best Company to Work With by GoodFirms. Specializing in delivering impactful results for global SaaS and software services clients, particularly for Microsoft Partners, the agency offers exclusive services and innovative products, including the Microsoft AppSource Listing Self-Audit and the MS Partner Digital Performance Self-Audit packages.