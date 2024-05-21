DigiCert Unveils Device Trust Manager for Comprehensive IoT Device Security

Empowers IoT device manufacturers and operators with end-to-end security and compliance

Barcelona, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOTS World Congress & Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress 2024, Booth #57-- DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced the evolution of its IoT security solution with the launch of DigiCert® Device Trust Manager, designed to safeguard IoT devices throughout the entire lifecycle. The new Device Trust Manager addresses the critical needs of device manufacturers for an integrated and scalable solution to secure IoT devices, manage complex compliance requirements, and ensure operational and device integrity amidst growing threats targeting devices.

With the projected growth of 55.7 billion connected devices by the year 20251 -- spanning consumer electronics, healthcare equipment, industrial systems, and more -- the threat landscape grows more diverse and complex each day. The scale of this interconnected ecosystem also amplifies compliance issues, as organizations struggle to adhere to stringent security standards and regulations across diverse device types, environments, and borders. To effectively mitigate these risks, organizations need a comprehensive way to manage and secure the vast array of devices in various stages of the lifecycle while safeguarding data, privacy, and operational continuity in the face of evolving threats.

"With Device Trust Manager, DigiCert is reinforcing its commitment to digital trust in the rapidly expanding IoT landscape,” said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer, DigiCert. “We're excited to introduce this integrated platform to new and existing customers, transforming IoT device security with comprehensive protection throughout the device lifecycle. Device Trust Manager checks all the IoT boxes, except the one labeled 'Ship and Pray.'"

DigiCert Device Trust Manager offers unparalleled security for every stage of the IoT device lifecycle, from birth to decommission, ensuring compliance while improving operational efficiency. The solution prioritizes privacy, consumer safety, and business continuity via:

Enhanced Compliance: Simplifies adherence to international regulations, supporting rigorous compliance demands with detailed SBOMs (Software Bill of Materials), real-time monitoring, and secure provisioning to maintain device integrity throughout the lifecycle.

Simplifies adherence to international regulations, supporting rigorous compliance demands with detailed SBOMs (Software Bill of Materials), real-time monitoring, and secure provisioning to maintain device integrity throughout the lifecycle. Operational Efficiency: Automates security processes, enabling quicker device deployment with features like over-the-air (OTA) updates and zero-touch provisioning.

Automates security processes, enabling quicker device deployment with features like over-the-air (OTA) updates and zero-touch provisioning. Risk Mitigation: Improves anomaly detection capabilities to protect against downtime and data breaches.

Improves anomaly detection capabilities to protect against downtime and data breaches. Scalable Security: Easily scales from small to large deployments, adapting to various device ecosystems.

“The latest solution from DigiCert, built upon the already impressive DigiCert® One platform, shows continued innovation,” said Sam Gabbay, President, TUO Accessories. “Once again, DigiCert is leading the way by showing leadership, commitment to IoT security and especially their customer experience by thinking 10 steps ahead for them. I am proud to be a DigiCert customer and am excited to use Device Trust Manager, which shows promise to improve an already streamlined workflow.”

For more information about DigiCert Device Trust Manager and its benefits, read here.

1 Future of Industry Ecosystems: Shared Data and Insights, IDC, January 6, 2021

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/digicert-inc-/

