QNB Corp. Declares Q2 2024 Dividend

Quakertown, PA, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUAKERTOWN, PA (21 May 2024): At a regular meeting on May 21, The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com .

David W. Freeman QNB Bank 2155385600 dfreeman@qnbbank.com