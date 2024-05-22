Astons Unveils Exceptional Cyprus Real Estate Investment Opportunities with Enhanced Golden Visa Benefits

An areial view of Limassol Marina in Cyprus

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astons, a global investment residency and luxury real estate leader, is thrilled to introduce its premier Cyprus real estate investment opportunities.

These meticulously selected properties are not only tailored for the official Cyprus Golden Visa program — starting from an investment of €300,000 — but also promise an enriching Mediterranean lifestyle, adhering to the highest EU and International Construction and Safety Standards.

With offices around the globe known for their exceptional client service, Astons also offers a Streamlined Turnkey Solution, simplifying the investment process for high-net-worth individuals looking to secure their investment in one of the Mediterranean’s most sought-after destinations. With the firm’s fully remote purchase option, clients can confidently acquire their ideal property from anywhere in the world, ensuring a smooth, efficient, and personalized acquisition experience.

"Investing in Cyprus real estate through Astons opens doors to a world of luxury, stability, and significant financial returns," says Denis Kravchenko, Astons' Director of Business Development and Head of the Astons EU-Cyprus Office. "Our properties not only qualify for the prestigious Cyprus Golden Visa but also offer potential annual yields of 5-7%, making it a compelling investment choice for those seeking both lifestyle and financial rewards."

The Cyprus Golden Visa program is among the most coveted in the European Union, offering investors and their families the opportunity to gain residency (and potential citizenship) in a country that serves as a gateway to the EU and offers one of the most lucrative Non-Dom Tax programs in the world.

The program is distinguished by its minimal residency requirements, offering investors a pathway to increased global mobility, security, and access to Europe’s high standard of living. Cyprus has also begun the process of joining the Schengen Zone with a goal to fully join by the end of 2024, further increasing the value of the country’s program by allowing for freedom of movement between the zone’s coveted areas.

To further enhance the value of these investments, Astons offers a Property Management Service designed to maximize returns and ensure that maintenance, compliance, and tenancy management are handled with the utmost professionalism. This comprehensive solution alleviates the burdens of property management from investors, allowing them to enjoy the benefits of their investment without the day-to-day hassles.

"Astons is not just facilitating property transactions; we are providing a gateway to a new lifestyle and securing a future for our clients and their families," Kravchenko adds. "Our dedication to excellence and our unwavering commitment to our clients’ needs ensure that investing in Cyprus through Astons is more than a wise financial decision — it's a step toward a brighter future."

About Astons

Astons is a premier industry leader in dual citizenship, second passports, and alternative residency solutions, offering bespoke residency and citizenship by investment pathways in distinguished locations such as the European Union, the Caribbean, and the UAE. The firm extends its specialized, end-to-end residency and citizenship services to an exclusive clientele that includes entrepreneurs, investors, families, and notable institutions, such as prestigious law firms, family offices, and global financial institutions.

Learn more at https://www.astons.com/.

