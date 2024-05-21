City offices closed, service alterations set for Memorial Day

City offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day.

SOLID WASTE: There will be no residential solid waste collection on Monday, May 27. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Wednesday customers on Thursday, Thursday customers on Friday, and Friday customers on Saturday.

Additionally, during the holiday week (May 27– June 2), the following changes to solid waste collection services will take place:

No yard waste collections throughout the holiday week

No bulk item pick-ups throughout the holiday week

No roll-off services on the holiday or Saturday of the holiday week

No cart/dumpster swaps, deliveries, or maintenance on the holiday or Saturday of the holiday week

Commercial solid waste collection routes will be collected on schedule for the week, with one exception that there will be no cardboard recycling service on Monday, May 27, outside of the downtown district.

PARKING: Parking meters, lots and garages will be free on May 27.

TRANSIT: The Lawrence Transit System T and T Lift buses will not operate on May 27.

EMS: Emergency services (fire, police, EMS) will not be impacted. If you have a medical, fire or police emergency please call 9-1-1. Law Enforcement and Fire Medical administrative offices will be closed.

PARKS AND RECREATION: Hours for parks and recreation facilities on Memorial Day:

Community Building, 115 W. 11th St., open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

East Lawrence Recreation Center, 1245 E. 15th St., open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W. 27th St., open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane, open from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St., will be closed on the holiday.

The Indoor Aquatic Center will be open alternate hours on Monday, May 27:

Lap swimming from 1-6 p.m.

Waterslide, diving area and the zero-depth/children’s area from 1-6 p.m.

The Outdoor Aquatic Center, 727 Kentucky St., will not be open on the holiday, but is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, June 1 from 1-6 p.m.

Eagle Bend Golf Course and Learning Center, 1250 East 902 Rd., will be open and available for tee times with normal operation hours. Patrons can schedule a tee time by contacting (785) 748-0600. Out-of-town patrons please call 1 (877) 861-4653 (GOLF) and go online for foursomes at https://bit.ly/3MSbV1y.

Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Ave.; Maple Grove Cemetery, intersection of highways 24 and 40; and Memorial Park Cemetery, 1517 E. 15th St., will be open to visitors from dusk to dawn during the holiday weekend.

There are no recreational classes, unified recreation, lifelong recreation, youth sports or preschool open gym gymnastics, Tumble “N’ Play on Saturday, May 25 or Monday, May 27. There are also no adult sports leagues from Sunday, May 26 – Monday, May 27.