Governor Phil Scott Appoints Andy Julow to Vermont Senate

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Andy Julow, of North Hero, to fill the vacant Grand Isle district Senate seat. Julow replaces Richard T. Mazza, who resigned last month after serving 39 years in the Vermont Senate.

“Andy is a lifelong Vermonter with experience serving his community and promoting economic development in the islands,” said Governor Scott. “The constituents of the Grand Isle district deserve a voice in Montpelier, and I am appreciative of Andy’s willingness to serve.”

“I am deeply humbled to be appointed to the position and thank Governor Scott for this opportunity,” said Julow. “Many across the state knew Dick Mazza as a powerful Senator, but to the people of Colchester and the islands, he was a neighbor who genuinely cared about the well-being of others and to who no matter was too small. I am honored to follow in his path.”

Julow grew up in, and resides in, Grand Isle County. He is currently serving as the executive director of the Lake Champlain Islands Economic Development Corporation, having previously run his own business for 10 years. He is an active member of his community, having chaired his local school board for nine years and development review board for five. He and his wife Corinn have two grown daughters, one a graduate of Northern Vermont University and the other a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps.

Julow’s appointment is effective Tuesday, May 21. He was selected from a list of candidates forwarded by the Democratic parties in the town of Colchester and Grand Isle County.