ITS Logistics Announces New Transportation Center in Fort Worth, Texas; Begins Hiring Immediately

-- ITS Logistics expands its presence in Fort Worth with the opening of its nearly 20,000 sq ft Transportation Center in the heart of the Cultural District and begins immediate hiring --

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, one of North America's fastest-growing modern 3PLs, today announced the opening of a Transportation Center in Fort Worth, Texas, marking a new milestone of growth for the company despite economic headwinds in the freight industry. The newly remodeled 20,000 sq ft center, which is set to open in Q3 of 2024, will be in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District and create approximately 300 jobs over the next 3-4 years. This new center will be ITS Logistics’ second Transportation Center and second location in Fort Worth, with the first being its 1.1M sq ft distribution center that opened in Q4 of 2023.



Working with Fortune 500 companies across North America, ITS Logistics provides a full suite of premium transportation services and prides itself on finding effective solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. The company’s Fort Worth Transportation Center will grow its operations, including the management of network transportation, drayage and intermodal, distribution and fulfillment, final-mile delivery, and managed solutions.

Expanding its presence in Fort Worth is the latest in a series of investments the company has made over the last year, including the buildout of its Indianapolis distribution campus to nearly 1.5M sq ft, the opening of its 1.1M sq ft distribution facility in Fort Worth, the launch of its Tech Innovation Center in Walnut Creek, CA, and the release of the company’s container management and visibility platform, ContainerAI.

“Expanding the geographic footprint of our asset-lite logistics business is a natural evolution within our modern 3PL business model,” said Scott Pruneau, CEO of ITS Logistics. “Our new center in Fort Worth gives us a physical presence in a growing supply chain hub serving many thriving industries. We are excited about the opportunities this expansion will create for our team members and the continued value we will be able to unlock for our business partners.”

Showing support for the expansion and the approximately 300 jobs it will create, Fort Worth’s City Council approved tax incentive grants to ITS Logistics in its May 14 session.

“We are excited that ITS Logistics is growing in Fort Worth by adding a new office and hundreds of high-wage jobs,” said Robert Allen, President and CEO of the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership. “As Fort Worth continues to grow, this expansion by ITS Logistics underscores our commitment to fostering economic development and job creation in our community.”

ITS Logistics President Manny McElroy will be heading up the new center in Fort Worth. McElroy has been with ITS Logistics since 2012 and was recently promoted from Senior Vice President of Transportation. McElroy takes pride in seeing his team members develop in their personal and professional lives, considering himself to be a culture driver for the company. McElroy previously held various roles at OHL, XPO Logistics, and Schneider National.

“We are excited about the continued expansion of our capabilities and the overall strategy of combining our asset and asset-lite transportation offerings with our distribution services in key markets, powered by some of the best technology in supply chain,” said McElroy. “For me and my family, getting the opportunity to lead this expansion in Fort Worth for a company that truly values people, relationships, and our communities is really special. I am honored to be a part of it.”

ITS Logistics is immediately hiring for positions in logistics management, transportation sales, human resources, information technology, and more. Job seekers can apply at the company’s website.

ITS Logistics is a premier Third-Party Logistics company that provides creative supply chain solutions with an asset-lite transportation division ranked #19 in North America, the #11 drayage and intermodal provider, a top-tier asset-based dedicated fleet, and innovative omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services. With the highest level of service, unmatched industry experience and work ethic, and a laser focus on innovation and technology–our purpose is to improve the quality of life by delivering excellence in everything we do.

