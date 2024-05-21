PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today on New Legacy Radio, we will discuss the growing epidemic of professional burnout. We are honored to be joined by Dr. Adaira Landry and Dr. Resa E. Lewiss, authors of the recently released book, MicroSkills: Small Actions, Big Impact. Dr. Landry and Dr. Lewiss bring a fresh approach to navigating career and workplace stress and share their experiences as emergency medicine physicians. MicroSkills offers a clear, guiding framework of how to take small, intentional steps toward the expertise or career you want to develop, and how to increase self-care to reduce overwhelm and prevent burnout, in the process. Tune in to New Legacy Radio, with host Christine J. Erickson, live on Tuesday, May 21, at 10am PST/1pm EST/6pm GMT here: MicroSkills for Self-Care & Prevention of Workplace Burnout

Workplace burnout continues to have an increasing and pervasively adverse impact on people around the globe. In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared burnout to be an "occupational phenomenon" and further defined it as "a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress." Workplace burnout rates vary by occupation and role and can be exacerbated by diverse life circumstances and organizational culture. One concerning example of the depth and prevalence of chronic occupational stress is in the medical field. According to Medscape's 2024 physician burnout and depression report, almost half of physicians reported experiencing burnout in 2024. The highest rate of burnout was in emergency medicine (63%)

The report was based on a survey taken by 9,200 physicians of different ages across 29-plus specialties. According to the survey data, specialties with the highest rates of burnout after emergency medicine include OB-GYN (53%), oncology (53%), pediatrics (51%) and family medicine (51%).

What does this mean for the culture and business of work, individual practitioners, and employees going forward? How can we best navigate this today? Tune in to learn how to immediately and effectively use MicroSkills for personal and professional self-care. Tune in to New Legacy Radio live and on-demand: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4062

About Dr. Adaira Landry:

Adaira Landry MD, MEd, is an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and an emergency medicine physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital who studied and trained at University of California, Berkeley; University of California, Los Angeles; New York University; and Harvard with almost a decade of experience mentoring students and early-career professionals. She is an entrepreneur, keynote speaker, award-winning mentor, and a healthcare contributor for Forbes. She co-founded Writing in Color, a nonprofit that teaches the craft of writing. She lives in Boston with her three daughters and husband.

About Dr. Resa E. Lewiss:

Resa E. Lewiss, MD, is a professor of emergency medicine at The University of Alabama at Birmingham, TEDMED speaker, TimesUp Healthcare founder, designer, entrepreneur, and award-winning educator, mentor, and point-of-care ultrasound specialist. She studied at Brown University, the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, the NIH Howard Hughes Research Scholars Program, Harvard Emergency Medicine, and Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Roosevelt. She hosts the Visible Voices Podcast, amplifying content in the healthcare, equity, and current trends spaces. She lives in Philadelphia.

About Host, Christine J. Erickson:

Christine J. Erickson (she/her) is the founder of New Legacy Institute (NLI), the first and only global institute focused on the real-world impact of pronatalist culture and policy. NLI is committed to achieving equity & inclusion in all domains, for people without children. The Institute calls for the equal, protected status of all people, regardless of reproductive and relationship identity, status or experience. Christine has consulted widely on policy initiatives focused on women’s reproductive rights and gender equity. She is an experienced leadership advisor, global executive and social entrepreneur.

About The Show on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel:

New Legacy Radio is a social justice platform, which amplifies the diverse experiences of people without children, who comprise approximately one-third of the global population. The show aims to raise promote policy change to addresses discrimination toward people without children, and the unprotected status of diverse reproductive and relationship identities. The show also highlights the work and contributions of people living permanently without children. Tune in to New Legacy Radio, where our guests and listeners contribute to a more equitable and accountable world. Together, we can create new ways of being. New Legacy Radio airs live on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel every Tuesday at 10 AM Pacific Time. Listen live and on-demand: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4062