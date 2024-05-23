Investortools and Millennium Advisors Digitize Municipal Bond Market for Retail Investors
Millennium Advisors and Investortools partner to enhance municipal bond trading for retail investors providing real-time pricing and a STP experience.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennium Advisors, LLC, a technology driven fixed-income broker-dealer, and Investortools, a leading provider of fixed-income software solutions, are partnering to streamline the manually intensive workflow of a typical muni-bond investment manager. Connecting directly to the Investortools Dealer Network, Millennium will provide real-time pricing and trade execution capabilities to clients, enhancing access to the municipal bond market.
The complexity of the municipal bond market, with more than one million individual securities, has resulted in an illiquid and often opaque market for investors. This new partnership will combine high-quality pricing with seamless integration into the workflow.
“Millennium prides itself on providing competitive, transparent pricing. This partnership with Investortools will enable these counterparties to more easily transact and manage municipal bonds within their separately managed accounts,” said Laurent Paulhac, Group CEO of Millennium. “As a result, this collaboration is a win-win for all industry participants.”
"We are excited to collaborate with a dealer renowned for its technical capabilities and pioneering role in e-trading,” says James Morris, Senior Vice President at Investortools. “Millennium’s competitive and unique offerings align very well with the demands of the market, particularly in the SMA space. With a direct connection to a client’s book, market participants can scale their operations by integrating incoming market data directly into their automation routines.”
Millennium will be a fully featured electronic trading package for a true Straight-Through-Processing (STP) experience. Users can lift, bid, counter, and receive electronic delivery of allocation details directly within the Investortools software. This integration streamlines the trading process by allowing users to manage transactions within a single system, eliminating the need to switch to another application to source bonds.
About Investortools
Having continually innovated to serve the needs of the fixed-income marketplace for nearly four decades, Investortools systems have become a prerequisite for success for fixed-income investment management. Investortools' comprehensive suite of products is available as a SaaS solution, addressing all aspects of the investment lifecycle from portfolio, order, and execution management to performance analytics and attribution, 2a-7 compliance, and credit analysis. Investortools is a trusted partner for more than 200 retail and institutional SMA managers, fund managers, broker-dealers, and fixed-income market participants who manage over $1 trillion in assets within the platform. To explore Investortools' commitment to innovation, visit www.invtools.com.
About Millennium
Millennium Advisors provides real-time pricing across the fixed-income universe to over 1,600 counterparties, leveraging its four-billion-dollar balance sheet and technology-driven pricing models to deliver premium transactional support to its counterparties. Millennium is ranked as a top ten liquidity provider for Munis on Bloomberg's MBWD. For FY2023, Millennium ranked third in investment-grade corporates on MarketAxess and is one of the top three non-bank liquidity providers.
