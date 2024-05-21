Announcing the NREP and Locus Technologies Strategic Partnership

NREP partners with Locus Technologies to enhance EHS compliance & introduce new CRCM certification, promoting sustainable practices & professional development.

GLENVIEW, IL, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Registry of Environmental Professionals® (NREP) is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Locus Technologies, a leader in Environmental Health and Safety compliance and Environmental Social and Governance software solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting sustainable practices and professional development within the environmental and safety industries.

Since 1987, NREP has been at the forefront of certifying professionals in environmental and safety sectors, providing certifications that recognize the education, field knowledge, and professional attributes of practitioners worldwide. Aligning with Locus, which has over 27 years of experience in delivering certified software solutions, enhances our shared goal of advancing EHS and sustainability expertise across industries.

A key element of this partnership is the introduction of the Certified Refrigerant Compliance Manager (CRCM) certification. This program is designed to equip professionals with essential skills and knowledge for managing refrigerant compliance, ensuring adherence to critical EPA regulations on record keeping, refrigerant purchasing, handling, and disposal.

"We are excited to partner with Locus Technologies to expand the reach and impact of our certification programs," said Chris Young, Executive Director of NREP. "This partnership not only enhances our offering but also strengthens the support network for environmental professionals worldwide."

The partnership anticipates that the integrated efforts of NREP's robust certification programs and Locus's advanced software solutions will set new standards in environmental compliance and professional development. For more information about the CRCM certification and other NREP programs, please visit www.nrep.org.

About the National Registry of Environmental Professionals (NREP)

NREPSM, established in 1987, is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the professional growth and recognition of environmental and safety professionals. Through a wide array of certification programs and its commitment to high standards, NREP continues to foster the development of practitioners who manage environmental challenges and solutions across various industries.

