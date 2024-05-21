Lavita AI, Powered By Theta EdgeCloud, Celebrates Victory at Samsung Next 2024 Generative AI Hackathon

Lavita AI, the blockchain-AI-based next-generation healthcare platform powered by Theta EdgeCloud, has secured first place in the highly competitive "Health & Wellness" track at the Samsung Next 2024 Generative AI Hackathon.

The Samsung Next Generative AI Hackathon, hosted this year in New York City, convened the brightest founders and innovators with bold, globally impactful ideas. The hackathon hosted judges from leading venture capital firms including Union Square Ventures, Intel Capital, Comma Capital, Flybridge, and Samsung Next. Lavita presented one of its groundbreaking developments, Lavita AI Assist - a personalized health data platform designed to provide users with trustworthy and reliable medical insights, powered by Lavita’s cutting-edge Generative Medical AI Engine. The Lavita platform also facilitates integration with Electronic Health Records, public medical datasets, and expert evaluations from medical professionals.

Since its inception, Lavita has been on a mission to be at the forefront of healthcare innovation by harnessing the power of blockchain and AI to facilitate medical research while safeguarding individuals’ privacy and data ownership. The Lavita platform's infrastructure, built on and powered by Theta EdgeCloud, enables users to control their health data and participate in medical research while accessing personalized health and wellness insights.

“As we continue our journey of innovation, we remain steadfast in our mission to make a significant and positive impact in healthcare,” said Ali Farahanchi, Lavita CEO. “Lavita platform represents a pivotal step forward in democratizing access to personal health data and insightful medical information. Our collaboration with Theta has been instrumental in enhancing the reliability and scalability of our platform. By leveraging Theta EdgeCloud's robust infrastructure, we are able to ensure seamless access for our users worldwide.”

"We're incredibly proud to have played a role in Lavita's success at the Samsung Next 2024 Generative AI Hackathon. Lavita's integration with Theta EdgeCloud highlights the power of decentralized infrastructure in supporting groundbreaking healthcare solutions. Theta has been the leading Web3 infrastructure for the video, media, and entertainment industry. Now we are thrilled to see Lavita spearhead adoption within the healthcare industry", said Mitch Liu, co-founder and CEO of Theta Labs. "This win underscores Theta's commitment to empowering AI projects with the best blockchain infrastructure available.

About Lavita AI

Lavita is an AI-first company developing the next generation healthcare technology to revolutionize the ways people around the world manage their health data and access medical advice.

The Lavita platform enables individuals to access and manage their health data in a privacy-preserving environment, built on a decentralized infrastructure with no intermediaries involved. Users can opt-in to share encrypted data and earn financial rewards from data miners, such as pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, while ensuring their data privacy. Users earn "LAVITA", a custom TNT-20 token natively built on the Theta Metachain, for participating in medical research, or by providing data storage, computation and other distributed capabilities by running a Theta Edge Node.

Lavita’s Generative, Medical AI engine brings state-of-the-art biomedical foundation models, proprietary evaluation frameworks, and other natural language understanding models, in a seamless platform for use by individuals and patients globally.

To learn more, please visit Lavita.ai.

About Theta Labs

Theta Labs pioneered Theta Network, the leading blockchain decentralized cloud for AI, media and entertainment. Theta EdgeCloud is the first hybrid cloud-edge computing AI platform, powered by the Theta Edge Network with over 10,000 active global edge nodes and 80 PetaFLOPS of always available distributed GPU compute power. Theta is among the top 10 DePIN blockchains by market capitalization listed on both Coinmarketcap and Coingecko, and among the top AI tokens on Binance.com. Theta Video API is a turn-key Web3 video API for developers offering significantly lower video transcoding and content delivery costs. Theta’s Web3 infrastructure including ThetaDrop NFT marketplace and Theta Web3 Theatre enable entertainment companies to drive new revenues and community engagement.

Backed by Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency, and Binance, Theta’s enterprise validator and governance council is composed of global market leaders. Theta has partnered with leading entertainment brands including Lionsgate, MGM, Katy Perry, American Idol, The Price is Right, Taste of Home, and more. Popular platforms utilizing Theta’s Web3 infrastructure include MetaCannes Film3 Festival, FuseTV, CONtv Anime, WPT, PetCollective, FailArmy, and other OTT streaming services. Theta’s strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments and CAA.

