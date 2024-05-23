Legendary Football Players Stepping Up To Fight Cancer with the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation
Pre- and On-event Interview Opportunities with Harry Carson, Pro Football Hall of Fame at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro Football Hall of Famers Harry Carson (NY Giants) and Joe Klecko (NY Jets) along with other teammates and colleagues: Ottis Anderson (NY Giants), Wesley Walker (NY Jets), Amani Toomer (NY Giants) and Leonard Marshall (NY Giants) are joining forces with the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) to raise money to fund cancer research.
The Step Up To Turn Cancer Off event will raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while raising critical funds for cancer research.
Event Details:
What: Step Up To Turn Cancer Off Event – 3-mile walk/run
When: 11:00AM – Saturday, June 22nd, 2024
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Why: To promote physical activity and raise crucial funds for cancer research.
Pre-Event Interview Opportunity: Media outlets are invited interview Harry Carson and potentially with legendary football players to discuss their involvement in the Step Up To Turn Cancer Off event and inspire participation.
Why Cover This Event:
- Gain exclusive insights into the involvement of Harry Carson and other Hall of Famers in the fight against cancer, offering a unique angle for sports programming.
- Highlight the intersection of sports, health, and philanthropy, showcasing the impact athletes can have beyond the field.
- Provide your audience with content that resonates with sports enthusiasts and those eager to help end cancer once and for all.
About The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation:
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.
For more information, visit:
I: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram