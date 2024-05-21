Victor Rancour's Rocket Group Makes Significant Investment in 1st Choice Mechanical

Victor Rancour

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rocket Group is pleased to announce a significant investment in 1st Choice Mechanical, based in Phoenix, Arizona. This capital infusion marks the latest strategic move in a busy month for the Rocket Group, further solidifying its commitment to expanding and enhancing HVAC and plumbing businesses across the southwestern United States.

1st Choice Mechanical will benefit from the Rocket Group's proven strategies, including rebranding, operational streamlining, and introducing new processes, industry contacts, policies, and procedures. Additionally, the Rocket Group plans to leverage modern AI technologies to accelerate growth and enhance efficiency.

1st Choice Mechanical’s founder, Tim Rhodes, has already grown a successful company with revenues of $3M last year and on pace for $5M in 2024. With the investment from The Rocket Group, the 2024 goal has been revised to $7.5M.

“I’ve been happy with our growth so far, but when the opportunity came up to partner with Victor, I couldn't pass it up. I mean. Who’s better to partner with?” Rhodes says.

Rhodes will continue running day to day operations for the company. His leadership, combined with the Rocket Group's resources and expertise, is expected to drive significant growth and innovation for the company.

The Rocket Group is actively seeking further acquisitions and investments in the Phoenix area and beyond, aiming to build a robust portfolio of high-performing HVAC and plumbing companies.

About Rocket Group:

Rocket Group is a company purpose-built to acquire and grow HVAC and plumbing companies with a focus on the southwestern United States. Founded by Victor Rancour, Rocket Group leverages innovative processes and advanced technologies to drive exponential growth and operational excellence.