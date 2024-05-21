Luisa Diaz Foundation Celebrates Milestone 10th Anniversary Black Tie MAG Gala at the Plaza Hotel
‘A Celebration of Kindness’ honored and raised funds for Safe Passage Heals and Sanctuary for FamiliesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luisa Diaz Foundation celebrated a milestone 10th anniversary black tie MAG gala at The Plaza Hotel. The annual event this year honored a decade of changing lives in communities across America with 2024 focusing on two organizations - Safe Passage Heals and Sanctuary for Families. It was a grand “Celebration of Kindness” attended by important international changemakers from across the globe and underpins the organization’s motto that “kindness is cool.”
The survivors surprised Luisa with a proclamation from the New York State Senate recognizing the work she is doing with survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking as well as living up to her overarching theme of "Kindness is Cool" by proclaiming May 15th, "Luisa Diaz Day."
Last year Mayor Adams proclaimed May 18th (the date of the gala) as “Kindness is Cool Day” in NYC forevermore. A Kindness is Cool festival will be held this Saturday, May 18th (“Kindness is Cool Day”) at Central Park from 11:00am – 3:00pm.
An all-star lineup of presenters and performers dedicated the night to honorees and the organizations that are collectively shinning a light on the dangers of human trafficking and sharing support for the fight to help domestic violence survivors. The subjects are often not focused on, and this event hopes to spread much-needed awareness.
The night started with an introduction from special host Consuelo Vanderbilt, the Runway of Hope show featured the survivors as the focal point of the evening. Pamela Morgan, star of her one-woman Broadway show sang and after dinner the celebrations were put into high gear by singer and DJ Chloe Jane. Eyewitness News Kristin N. Thorne introduced the charities that were beneficiaries of this year’s Gala.
Three Kindness is Cool Awards were given to honorees at the Gala - Peter Thomas Roth Presented by Candace Bushnell, Beatriz Gasca presented by Lynda Lopez and Jovani Fashions presented by Juliia Faist.
Notable Attendees included: Luisa Diaz Brown, Alan Brown, Peter Thomas Roth, Beatriz Gasca, Noreen Donovan, Candace Bushnell, Julia Haart, Lynda Lopez, Tracey Turco, Fernando Allende, Trish Steele, Anne Fontaine, Nicole Miller, Jean Shafiroff, Consuelo Vanderbilt, DJ Chloe Jane, Pamela Morgan.
The Luisa Diaz foundation proudly honors these grassroot organizations and exemplary individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions.
Additionally, the “Runway of Hope” where fashion meets compassion was once again a key part of the program. The runway show celebrates women survivors as well as one trans person survivor this year who walked the runway after participating in the program for a year with further training sessions of confidence-building and styling provided by the Luisa Diaz Foundation. The emphasis is placed on not it being a show about style, but rather a prolific moment that can forever re-shape the life of a person who has suffered from past abuse. The new beginning and moving toward a place of light and hope starts when they take the stage and walk proud with each step breaking the chains of oppression.
About The Luisa Diaz Foundation:
Founded by Luisa Diaz, the Luisa Diaz Foundation (LDF, 501c3) supports organizations and individuals who are making a direct impact in helping people and their communities through acts of kindness. Luisa developed and produced the “MAG Gala,” which is a “celebration of kindness” with annual events in Los Angeles and New York. These events have raised money and awareness for organizations such as “Safe Passage Heals, Hopes Door, Team TLC NYC, Hijos de Moran. Luisa worked directly with the survivors in coaching and helping them build their self-esteem to walk the “Runway of Hope” (Walking Towards the Light). Where fashion meets compassion.
Executive director and former Ms. Venezuela International Luisa Diaz founded the Luisa Diaz Foundation in honor of her beloved grandmother to raise funds and awareness for individuals and organizations who support survivors of domestic violence and their families.
She is also the author of the trailblazing book, “Sexy is Timeless: Ten Timeless Sexy Assets That Lie within You.”
