Halocarbon selected as a subcontractor for U.S. Navy lithium-ion battery project

Lithion picks Halocarbon to help develop large format lithium-ion battery cells for Navy shipboard applications

ATLANTA, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halocarbon is a global leader in specialty fluorochemistry, including fluorinated additives for lithium-ion batteries and nonflammable and chemically-inert engineered fluids. Halocarbon is proud to announce that it has been selected as a subcontractor by Lithion Battery Inc. (“Lithion”) in a project awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. ("Navy"). The project, funded by an $8 million firm-fixed-price contract, aims to advance and improve shipboard electric power and energy systems for current and future Navy vessels.

Under this contract, Halocarbon will collaborate closely with Lithion and other industry leaders, including Anovion Technologies, Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials and Arkema. This consortium of experts brings together their collective knowledge in battery technologies, materials science, and engineering to address the Navy's critical need for safe and high-power energy storage solutions.

The research and development activities are primarily conducted by Lithion at its cell manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada, with an expected completion date by January 2025.

Businesses interested in Halocarbon's contributions to advanced energy storage solutions and its role in this groundbreaking project can contact Sidd Shenoy, Vice President of Halocarbon (sshenoy@halocarbon.com).

About Halocarbon

Halocarbon is a global leader in specialty fluorochemistry, serving diverse industries with innovative solutions for energy storage, microelectronics, aerospace, advanced displays, and more. With a legacy of deep industry expertise spanning decades, Halocarbon continues to push the boundaries of science and technology to address the evolving needs of its customers worldwide.

About Lithion Battery

Lithion is a vertically integrated manufacturer of cells and rechargeable and non-rechargeable battery modules and packs serving the industrial, medical, robotic, military / defense and energy end-markets. Lithion works closely with original equipment manufacturers and end users to provide high-quality power solutions for critical applications where reliability is paramount. Working closely with customers while producing Lithium Iron Phosphate and other lithium-ion cells and battery modules and packs out of Lithion’s North American based manufacturing operations, allows the Company to reliably deliver product to customers - products which are controlled by highly customizable battery management systems. Highly differentiated product coupled with reliable supply allows Lithion to provide the electrification solutions customers require.

Lauren Pedley Halocarbon (502) 645-6199 lpedley@halocarbon.com