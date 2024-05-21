Safe and Green Development Corporation increases sales price of St Mary's to $1.4M

MIAMI, Fla, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) (“SG DevCo” or the “Company”) is providing an update on the planned sale of its St Mary’s property.

The parties have mutually agreed to extend the closing date of the sale to June 20, 2024. In recognition of the additional time granted, SG DevCo has reached an agreement with the buyer to increase the purchase price from $1,350,000 to $1,400,000. In addition, the purchase price will be paid in cash on the closing date as the parties have agreed to eliminate the $450,000 promissory note that was part of the original deal. These changes will not only streamline the closing process but will also result in the Company realizing higher cash proceeds upon completion of the transaction.

The Company is confident that these adjustments will positively impact the transaction, enabling a mutually beneficial outcome for all parties involved.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel. The thesis of development is to build strong, innovative and green, single or multifamily projects across all income and asset classes. Additionally, a majority owned subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a prop-tech company that has created the XENE Home Platform. It is powered by advanced AI technology which aims to decentralize the real estate marketplace, creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment. More information about SG DevCo can be found at www.sgdevco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions, and include statements regarding, the adjustments positively impacting the transaction enabling a mutually beneficial outcome for all parties involved and Xene Home creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to complete the sale of the St. Mary property as planned, , the Company’s ability to obtain the capital necessary to fund its activities, the Company’s ability to attract banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers to join the Xene Home platform, the Company’s ability to monetize its real estate holdings and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Safe and Green Development Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

