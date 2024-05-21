IOActive Expands Global Operations with New East Coast Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia

New Office will Support Growth and Innovation to Better Serve Clients Across the Globe

SEATTLE, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOActive, Inc. , the worldwide leader in research-fueled security services, today announced the company’s expansion to Atlanta, Georgia, with new offices that will serve as its second headquarters (HQ2) for global operations. This extension will enable IOActive to better serve clients across the globe in various sectors, including corporate, commercial and government, and expand regional access.



By adding a new HQ2 in Atlanta, IOActive will be able to improve time zone availability, leading to increased accessibility for customers, partners and employees and enhanced service delivery. In addition, it presents the opportunity to expand service offerings and tailored solutions to meet the unique demands of today’s market. This expansion is designed to position IOActive for long-term success by providing a platform for growth and innovation, as well as enhanced customer value.

“As an Atlanta native, I personally look forward to investing in the state of Georgia as it offers significant business logistics and talent opportunities,” said Matt Rahman, Chief Operating Officer, IOActive. “This strategic opening marks a significant milestone for IOActive as the next stage of global scale and growth. By extending our operations to Atlanta we are able to further serve our teams, clients and partners, and we look forward to collaborating with local organizations to provide easier access to our unique and critical security services.”

Proving its commitment to meeting the needs of clients, IOActive now has an office presence on both coasts of the United States, the United Kingdom and the Middle East. In addition, IOActive has research labs across the globe, with state-of-the-art embedded device and silicon hacking labs in Seattle, Cheltenham and Madrid. The latest office opening provides:

Strengthened Presence in the United States , signifying the company’s commitment to growth and expansion and demonstrating confidence in its capabilities and prospects, in addition to increased accessibility for customers

, signifying the company’s commitment to growth and expansion and demonstrating confidence in its capabilities and prospects, in addition to increased accessibility for customers Operational Enhancements to further improve logistics, access to talent pools and increased market reach

to further improve logistics, access to talent pools and increased market reach Enhanced Collaboration with local entities, including universities, special public and private sector clients, encouraging new research innovations



As an award-winning international security service provider, fueled by industry-leading research, this expansion comes on the heels of IOActive being named winner of the Trailblazing Cybersecurity Research and Trailblazing Cybersecurity Service Provider categories by the Cyber Defense Magazine’s Global InfoSec Awards program. In addition, the company was named Pentest Team of the Year, Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year and Cybersecurity Team of the Year by the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program.

Recent research from the company includes disclosing vulnerabilities impacting silicon level hardware, cryptocurrency ATMs, vehicles, drones, networking equipment and generative AI models. To learn more about IOActive, its research and the services it offers visit: https://ioactive.com/

About IOActive

IOActive is a trusted partner for Global 1000 enterprises, providing research-fueled security services across all industries. Our cutting-edge security teams provide highly specialized technical and programmatic services including full stack penetration testing, program efficacy assessments, and hardware hacking. IOActive brings a unique attacker’s perspective to every client engagement to maximize security investments and improve the security posture and operational resiliency of our clients. Founded in 1998, IOActive is headquartered in Seattle, WA with global operations.