Food Service Disposables Market Size is Surge at USD 93.87 Billion by 2031 With CAGR of 5.3%
Food Service Disposables Market Size, Share & Segmentation By Material , By Packaging Type , By Application , By Regions And Global Forecast 2024-2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “According to SNS Insider, the Food Service Disposables Market Size was valued at USD 62.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 93.87 billion by 2031, and will be growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2031”
The on-the-go lifestyle is driving a demand for convenient food options, with a 72% of millennials reportedly grabbing meals outside the home.
This translates to a surge in takeout and delivery services, both of which rely heavily on disposable packaging. Secondly, heightened hygiene concerns post-pandemic have pushed the preference for single-use items to 68% in the restaurant industry. This presents an opportunity for manufacturers to develop innovative, disposable packaging solutions that prioritize both convenience and sanitation. Lastly, the growing focus on sustainability is creating a niche market for eco-friendly disposables. A recent study revealed that 85% of consumers are willing to pay a premium for sustainable packaging.
Busy restaurants, cafes, and providing companies rely on these disposable plates, cups, cutlery, and containers for their efficiency and hygiene.
They save on labor costs by eliminating dishwashing, and with the rise of takeout and delivery, these disposables ensure safe and spill-proof transport of food. While plastic options have dominated, there's a growing trend towards eco-friendly alternatives. Consumers are more aware of the environmental impact, and manufacturers are responding with recyclable plastics and plant-based disposables. This focus on sustainability is expected to be a key factor shaping the future of the food service disposables market.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- Hoffmaster Group
- Sonoco Products Company
- Genpak LLC
- Huhtamaki Food Service
- Interplast Group
- Pactiv LLC
- Graphic Packaging International LLC
- Sabert Corp
- Contital Srl
- Go Pak Group
The Food Service Disposables market struggles with a growing environmental conscience.
While convenient and hygienic, these disposables, particularly traditional plastics, contribute significantly to pollution. A recent study estimates plastic waste generation from food packaging to reach 127 million metric tons by 2040. This, coupled with stricter regulations on single-use plastics, is forcing manufacturers to innovate. Biodegradable and compostable alternatives are gaining traction, but their higher production costs create a new hurdle.
The food service disposables market thrives on a mixture of convenience, hygiene, and the ever-expanding online food delivery scene.
Busy lifestyles and time constraints propel the demand for grab-and-go meals, perfectly suited for disposable packaging. These disposable items, like plates, cups, and cutlery, eliminate the need for dishwashing, saving significant time and labor costs for restaurants. More importantly, disposables ensure cleanliness and minimize the risk of contamination, adhering to stringent hygiene standards a factor that gained particular importance during the COVID-19 pandemic where public health concerns were heightened.
Also, the expanding online food delivery market acts as a major growth driver. The surge in takeout and delivery orders necessitates a constant supply of leak-proof, travel-friendly disposable containers to ensure food arrives fresh and intact at the customer's doorstep.
Rigid packaging type dominated by packaging type segment, capturing a significant share of over 77% of.
This dominance can be attributed to the superior properties rigid containers offer, such as sturdiness, impact resistance, and excellent barrier properties that maintain food freshness. Examples of rigid disposables include plastic cups, plates, tubs, and aluminum containers, ideal for hot and cold food items. Conversely, the flexible packaging segment, encompassing items like plastic films, wraps, and pouches, held a smaller share of around 23%. However, this segment is experiencing growth due to its lightweight design, space efficiency, and suitability for on-the-go consumption.
Food Service Disposables Market Key Segments:
By Material
- Plastic
- Bagasse
- Paper & Paperboard
- Polylactic Acid
- Others
By Packaging Type
- Rigid
- Flexible
By Application
- Food Service
- Institutional
- Online Delivery
The APAC region dominates in the global food service disposables market, claiming a dominant 44% share by revenue.
Rapid urbanization, particularly in countries like India, has fostered a surge in demand for convenient food options, heavily reliant on disposables. The expanding online food delivery industry, estimated at over 70% growth in some APAC countries, further promotes the growth of the market. Restaurants, the biggest end-user at 34%, leverage disposables for dine-in and takeout, while cafes and food delivery outlets are significant contributors at an estimated 20% combined.
Key Trends:
- Busy lifestyles and a booming takeout and delivery culture have fuelled a rise in disposable plates, cups, cutlery, and packaging.
- This translates to a significant portion of the market, with disposable cups and lids leading the pack due to surging on-the-go beverage consumption. Interestingly, the pandemic played a double role while dine-in restrictions boosted takeout and disposables use, hygiene concerns also pushed for them as a perceived safer alternative to reusables.
- However, sustainability is a growing concern, prompting a shift towards eco-friendly options. Manufacturers are embracing recyclable plastics and plant-based disposables, even though these might be pricier than traditional materials.
Recent Developments:
- Huhtamaki, a major participant, recently invested in expanding its production capacity for fiber-based takeaway containers, providing to the rising demand for eco-friendly options.
- International Paper, another industry leader, launched a new line of compostable plates and bowls, aligning with consumer preferences for greener disposables.
- Companies are striving to enhance food safety and delivery convenience. Dixie BPI, a key player, unveiled leak-resistant and tamper-evident containers ideal for online food orders
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Dynamics
4 Impact Analysis
5 Value Chain Analysis
6 Porter’s 5 forces model
7 PEST Analysis
8 Food Service Disposables Market Segmentation, By Material
9 Food Service Disposables Market Segmentation, By Packaging Type
10 Food Service Disposables Market Segmentation, By Application
11 Regional Analysis
12 Company profile
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Use Case and Best Practices
15 Conclusion
Continued…
