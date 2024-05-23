Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market Projected to Reach US$ 4.12 Billion by 2034 with 4.5% CAGR Growth
Use of automotive transmission oil filters in naval ships and light aircraft, extending beyond conventional vehicles, complementing global market growth,ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recently published market research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that global automotive transmission oil filters market (自動車トランスミッションオイルフィルター市場)is estimated at a valuation of US$ 2.67 billion for 2024. The market is projected to reach a size of US$ 4.12 billion by the end of 2034.
Increased demand for automotive transmission oil filters in commercial and passenger vehicles is attributed to their feature of dirt removal from the oil, which is used in lubricating, hydraulic, and engine systems. They are manufactured with the use of plastics, steel, and aluminum and find application in hydraulic machines consisting of automatic gearboxes and power steering. In addition, the growing use of automotive transmission oil filters in the machines used in the manufacturing and transportation of oil is attracting trends in the market.
Automotive transmission oil filters are used in internal combustion engines, naval ships, and light aircraft. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent emission regulations is also driving demand for effective vehicle maintenance facilities, which is stimulating demand for automotive transmission oil filters.
Key Takeaway from Market Study
The global automotive transmission oil filter market, currently estimated at US$ 2.67 billion in 2024, is expected to reach a market value of US$ 4.12 billion by the end of 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the forecast period. East Asia is projected to hold a significant portion of this market, accounting for 33.7% of the global share by 2034. Within this region, Japan is anticipated to experience robust growth, with sales of automotive transmission oil filters increasing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034. Furthermore, the demand for these filters in passenger cars is set to grow at a CAGR of 4%, reaching a valuation of US$ 2.21 billion by the end of the forecast period.
“Rising automotive production, stringent emission regulations, and growing consumer awareness about vehicle maintenance are projected to increase demand for automotive transmission oil filters,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Substantial Expansion of Automotive Sector Generating Huge Demand for Transmission Oil Filters in North America
North America is forecasted to account for a 26.4% share of global market revenue by 2034. The expansion of the automotive sector in the region is projected to boost demand for automotive transmission oil filters. In addition, the growing demand for personal vehicles for transportation along with increasing government initiatives for the maintenance of emission standards are estimated to increase demand for automotive transmission oil filters.
Key Market Players
Mahle GmbH, AC Delco, Donaldson Company Inc., Tenneco Inc., Parker Hannifin, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Mann+Hummel, Hengst SE, Magneti Marelli, Cummins Filtration, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Holley Performance Products, Hitachi Automotive System Ltd., UFI Filters, ALCO Filters Ltd., Champion Laboratories, Inc., Elofic Industries Limited, Ferdinand Bilstein GmbH Co. KG, IBS Filtran GmbH, Sure Filter Technology Inc., Sakura Filter, Pro-King, and Viking Filters Ltd. are key suppliers of automotive transmission oil filters.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive transmission oil filter market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on transmission type (manual transmission, automatic transmission, automated manual transmission, continuously variable transmission [CVT], dual-clutch transmission, EVT & BEV), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, agricultural vehicles), filter media (cellulose, microglass, polyester, felt, paper), operation type (disposable, reusable), technology type (suction filters, pressure filters), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
