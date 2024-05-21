Logo Design Contest Launched to Revamp ‘IRENA Youth’ Branding

Since 2018, IRENA has been at the forefront of youth empowerment in the energy transition space, supporting young people globally to contribute effectively towards a renewables-based energy future.

To demonstrate its commitment to close collaboration with youth and strengthen young people's ownership and involvement in IRENA's youth initiatives, the Agency is inviting young creative minds to help reshape the 'IRENA Youth' brand through a logo design contest.

The contest offers young creators with a chance to express their creativity and incorporate their identity into the new ‘IRENA Youth’ branding. Each design should creatively reflect the core values of IRENA’s youth initiatives including sustainability, inclusivity, innovation, and empowerment.

The winning participant will also be invited to attend the 2025 IRENA Youth Forum, from January 9-14, 2025, in Abu Dhabi and will receive official recognition on IRENA's website and social media channels. Additionally, the winning logo will become the official emblem of the IRENA Youth initiative, featured on IRENA’s promotional materials.

Submission Guidelines:

The contest is open to individuals aged 18-35.

The deadline is 1 July 2024 at 23:59 GST.

to submit digital logo designs via email to youth@irena.org is . The email subject line must be: "IRENA Youth Logo Contest – [Your Name/Team Name]".

Each participant can submit a maximum of three unique logo designs, either individually or in teams of up to two members.

Submissions must include a brief description of the design concept and its alignment with the IRENA Youth initiative (maximum 200 words).

Submissions will be evaluated based on originality, creativity, relevance to the IRENA Youth initiative, visual appeal, versatility, and overall impact.

IRENA looks forward to receiving inspiring logo designs that effectively communicate the connection between IRENA and youth, embodying the collective commitment to a sustainable and renewable energy future.

For more information about the IRENA Youth Logo Contest, including Design Guidelines, Deliverables, and Evaluation Criteria, please visit the IRENA website here.

Should you have any questions, please contact youth@irena.org.