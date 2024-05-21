Bayside Corporation Appoints Mike Tirella to Board of Directors

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayside Corporation (OTC: BYSD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Tirella to its Board of Directors, marking a strategic enhancement to its leadership team aimed at advancing technological innovation and operational excellence.

A seasoned technology leader, Mike boasts extensive expertise in enterprise infrastructure and business strategy. His professional journey includes pivotal roles at startups like Virtana and CPP Associates and leadership positions at major corporations such as MetLife and Brocade (now Broadcom). Most recently, Mike spearheaded a worldwide technical support partnership with Dell EMC utilizing SaaS IPM software, which crucially contributed to acquiring 100% of Virtana’s net new customers over a two-year period.

Edward Lewis, Interim CEO of Bayside Corporation, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointment, "We are thrilled to have Mike join our Board of Directors. His robust experience in tech and strategic planning is a perfect match for our ambitious digital goals. He is data-driven and results oriented. His leadership qualities and innovative mindset are exactly what Bayside needs as we push forward with our growth initiatives."

"I am honored to be part of the Bayside Board of Directors and excited to help steer the company along its transformative journey in digital technology," said Mike Tirella. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to further our mission of innovation and significantly enhancing shareholder value."

Mike’s appointment is a key milestone in Bayside Corporation's pursuit of becoming a frontrunner in digital transformation and digital marketing.

About Bayside Corporation:

Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol “BYSD”. Focused on Digital Transformation and Digital Marketing, the company specializes in investing in innovative businesses and products within these sectors, aiming to harness Big Data and digital advancements to create new opportunities and build shareholder value. Bayside Corp is committed to excellence, investing in calculated strategic initiatives, and enhancing shareholder value in the evolving digital ecosystem.

For more information on Bayside Corporation, please visit our website at: http://www.baysidecorp.com.

Contact Info:

info@baysidecorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/baysidecorp/

https://twitter.com/BaysideCorp1

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations, and its financial performance and condition. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates, or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by several factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change, and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.