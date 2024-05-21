A cup of tea… or cha?

Tea is currently grown in around 50 countries and over 13 million people depend on the tea sector for their livelihoods. On International Tea Day, we celebrate its fascinating heritage! © FAO/Mary Jane dela Cruz

Did you know that most of the world uses the same two words for tea? One variation is the one used in English (tea), French (thé), Spanish (té) and Dutch (thee). The other is a variation of chá (in Mandarin and Cantonese), such as chai in Hindi, shay in Arabic and chay in Russian. There’s an interesting reason for this.

Both words originate in China, which is widely believed to be the ‘home of tea’ and where the plant was first domesticated, and come from the Chinese character: 茶. In Mandarin and Cantonese, it’s pronounced ‘cha’. Countries around the world that use the word ‘cha’ originally imported tea over land, through the Silk Road, from the northern regions of China where they pronounce the word ‘cha’.

However, in the dialect spoken in the southern coastal province of Fujian, the word is pronounced ‘te’. This port is where 17th century Dutch merchants traded tea to bring to Europe, bringing back with them the pronunciation of ‘tea’. There are, of course, exceptions to this. But for the most part, wherever you are in the world, there’s a good chance you’ll know how to ask for a cup of tea with just those two words!

Tea’s etymology is just one element of its fascinating heritage. Its growth and production have been a part of cultures across the globe for centuries. To acknowledgement of this, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has designated five incredible tea production areas as Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) for their combination of unique landscapes, agricultural heritage and traditional farming methods passed down for generations.

Yunnan province is considered the birthplace of the world’s tea. The Pu'er Tea Agroecosystem in Yunnan is the world's largest area of tea forest plantations, where many tea trees are planted together in a simulation of forest ecosystem, established by village ancestors thousands of years ago and farmed using traditional methods. The system is rich in bio- and cultural diversity and is composed of old wild tea tree populations and ancient cultivated tea plantations.

Local communities grow tea in harmony with other products necessary for livelihoods and food. Cultivated tea forests usually have three layers: the tree layer, the tea plant and bush layer and the herb layer. The tree layer consists of tall natural trees, offering shade and protection from the elements, with the tea plant and bush layer providing a source of income for farmers. The last layer contains natural herbs, as well as cultivated grain crops and vegetables.