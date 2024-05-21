BYD’s Official Dealership in Mexico, Owned and Operated by Grupo Fame, Selects Blink Charging for EV Charging Products and Services

Grupo Fame’s dealership location in Querétaro, Mexico, now features Blink Level 2 chargers on site, with DC fast chargers utilizing GBT ports coming soon.



Bowie, Md., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced it has been selected by official BYD dealership group, Grupo Fame, one of the largest dealership groups in Mexico, to provide EV charging services at select locations.

Blink Level 2 chargers are currently installed in the workshop and showroom at Grupo Fame’s dealership in Querétaro, while stations in Morelia and Hermosillo are expected to be operational soon. Each location will soon boast at least one Blink 60kW DC fast charger (DCFC) featuring two GBT ports, capable of simultaneously charging two electric vehicles. Grupo Fame’s Querétaro location is set to receive two DCFCs, with the installation anticipated next month. These will mark the debut of the first-ever publicly available DCFCs with GBT ports in Queretaro and will be officially inaugurated upon installation.

“We’re excited to be working with Grupo Fame and BYD to bring our cutting-edge charging technology and services to Querétaro, Morelia, and Hermosillo,” said Mike Battaglia, Chief Operating Officer at Blink Charging. “Dealerships such as Grupo Fame are the driving force behind the electrification of the auto industry and play a pivotal and dynamic role in driving forward the progress and acceptance of EV technology. We are dedicated to assisting dealerships throughout the entire process of introducing EV charging into their businesses. From project inception to charger commissioning and ongoing technical and customer support, Blink is trusted by OEMs and dealers worldwide as a reliable and valuable resource in EV charging and services.”

“As leaders in the auto dealership industry, Grupo Fame understands the impact EVs are making in the market and we plan to continue to provide EV charging solutions to meet driver needs, taking part in this growing segment of automotive sales,” said Angel Solis, Manager of Grupo Fame. “We’re happy to have found a trusted vendor that can provide state-of-the-art chargers with native GBT plugs for use in our dealerships. We are proud to be a pioneer in the region, embracing EV adoption by empowering our dealerships to sell, service, and fast charge EVs.”

In Mexico, Grupo Fame serves as the official dealership for BYD, one of the top sellers of EVs worldwide.

