PlanSource Announces New Retroactive Payroll Module in the Spring 2024 Product Release

ORLANDO, Fla., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced today the launch of its Spring 2024 Product Release. Available May 11 to all PlanSource customers and partners, the Spring Release introduced a new Retroactive Payroll Feature, updates to the mobile engagement platform The Source, new carrier integrations and more.



At Eclipse, a recent partner and customer conference hosted by PlanSource, Chief Product & Technology Officer of PlanSource, Srini Venkatramani said, “In 2024, PlanSource will remain hyper-focused on delivering on customer commitments, ensuring the platform is scalable and ready for open enrollment, removing industry friction and continuing to innovate the customer experience. Our investment in the customer experience started in the January 2024 release, where PlanSource unveiled a pioneering AI assistant named Olive, designed to revolutionize communications for HR teams. Olive, empowered by ChatGPT4, offers bespoke messaging solutions within the PlanSource ecosystem, adeptly tuning the formality, tone, length, and language of messages. Throughout 2024, PlanSource will continue to enhance the client experience through new Generative AI capabilities, interactive insights, analytics and customizable communication for increased employee engagement.”

In the Spring 2024 Product Release, customers and partners will see many features and enhancements that are a direct outcome of their feedback.

New features and enhancements include:

Retroactive Payroll – eliminates the manual effort HR teams go through each payroll cycle to identify, calculate, validate and apply missed employee premium payroll deductions. This new feature will have flexible configuration, a dynamic dashboard and EDI to payroll vendors for a seamless and worry-free payroll process.

– eliminates the manual effort HR teams go through each payroll cycle to identify, calculate, validate and apply missed employee premium payroll deductions. This new feature will have flexible configuration, a dynamic dashboard and EDI to payroll vendors for a seamless and worry-free payroll process. Carrier Integrations – in this release, PlanSource has launched two new Carrier integrations to reduce industry friction for customers. Enrollment API : MetLife can now replace traditional batch EDI files (processed weekly) with real-time enrollment API, increasing efficiencies. Evidence of Insurability (EOI) Decision Notification API : Aflac’s customers can now enjoy seamless shopping, answering EOI questions within the benefits shopping experience with an underwriting decision on the fly, saving HR teams 15 to 30 minutes per employee.

– in this release, PlanSource has launched two new Carrier integrations to reduce industry friction for customers. Updates to The Source – HR Administrators will have more control over the content and look and feel with two new enhancements to PlanSource’s employee engagement platform, The Source. HR Administrators will have additional role-based access to make configuration changes, including the ability to customize tile images and text to better reflect your brand and culture.

– HR Administrators will have more control over the content and look and feel with two new enhancements to PlanSource’s employee engagement platform, The Source. HR Administrators will have additional role-based access to make configuration changes, including the ability to customize tile images and text to better reflect your brand and culture. New Marketplace Partners – Two new partners have joined the PlanSource Partner Marketplace – these strategic partnerships bring a diverse set of offerings to PlanSource customers. TaskHuman – Founded in 2017, TaskHuman is the world’s first real-time digital coaching platform, allowing users to amplify their daily work and personal life with 1:1 personalized guidance from LIVE coaches. With TaskHuman, instantly discover and connect with the world’s most comprehensive global network covering over 1,000 aspects of well-being, such as physical fitness, mental, spiritual, emotional, financial, career & leadership coaching, and more. Trend Micro – Trend Micro is a global cybersecurity leader trusted with protecting some of the world’s largest companies to families large and small. Its AI-powered consumer solutions for identity protection and device security help people navigate their digital lives safely.

– Two new partners have joined the PlanSource Partner Marketplace – these strategic partnerships bring a diverse set of offerings to PlanSource customers. Guided Renewal Enhancement – Guided renewal allows brokers and HR Admins to complete the annual renewal process with a short, guided interview. In this release, customers will have complete control over the payroll aspects of annual enrollment with a new payroll schedule module. HR leaders will be able to view, edit, add, and remove both Payroll Schedules and individual Payroll Schedule dates.



“PlanSource’s commitment to acting on user feedback has helped it build a loyal customer base,” said Stacey Harris, chief research officer and managing partner for Sapient Insights Group. "The enhancements focused on payroll connections and streamlined data sharing will provide valuable data accuracy and efficiency for busy HR and Benefit leaders. Two areas of critical importance in this highly competitive market category."

Employers and partners interested in exploring the new capabilities in this release can review our release website for more information.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

