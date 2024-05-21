Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass™ Returns; Teens Work Out Free June 1 – August 31

New study finds that ninety per cent of Canadian teens believe physical activity can positively impact their lives and boost mental health1

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announces the return of its High School Summer Pass™ program, inviting high school teens ages 14 – 192 to work out for free at any of its 2,500+ Planet Fitness locations across the U.S. and Canada this summer, between June 1 and August 31. Starting today, teens can visit PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass to register for the program before gaining club access starting Saturday, June 1. Teens under the age of 18 in the U.S. and 19 years old in Canada must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club. Since the High School Summer Pass program began, Planet Fitness has invested more than $200 million in waived membership dues to promote youth health and wellness and improve the physical and mental health of millions of teens.3

ACCESS TO EXERCISE IS EVERYTHING

The High School Summer Pass program kicks off during Mental Health Awareness Month (May) to help teens prioritize their physical and mental health during a critical time of year when school is out and important academic or extracurricular activities are on pause. A new study conducted by Planet Fitness shows that while the majority (90 per cent) of Canadian teens understand the substantial mental benefits of regular physical activity, only 59 per cent prioritize exercise and fitness in their lives.4

“As the leader in fitness with locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Planet Fitness is proud to continue to invest in today’s youth by providing free access to fitness during a critical time in their lives,” said Craig Benson, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. “Many teens continue to be impacted by the long-term mental health impacts from the pandemic, yet studies show that exercise can have a significant, positive impact on teens’ overall wellness. We look forward to welcoming High School Summer Pass participants into our clubs to support them in their health and wellness journeys.”

FITNESS PROVIDES FREEDOM FROM MENTAL HEALTH OBSTACLES

To understand what is top-of-mind among teens today and better support them over the summer, Planet Fitness commissioned a national study5 which found:

Teens are Struggling . Over half (54 per cent) of teens face mental health and anxiety struggles and 90 per cent of teens appreciate how fitness can positively impact their lives.

. Over half (54 per cent) of teens face mental health and anxiety struggles and 90 per cent of teens appreciate how fitness can positively impact their lives. Mental Health is a Source of Worry. Two-thirds (66 per cent) of parents report they are concerned about their teens’ mental health struggles. Similarly, they also worry about their child’s stress levels (70 per cent), mood (63 per cent) and self-confidence (64 per cent).

Two-thirds (66 per cent) of parents report they are concerned about their teens’ mental health struggles. Similarly, they also worry about their child’s stress levels (70 per cent), mood (63 per cent) and self-confidence (64 per cent). Screen Stare. A majority of teens report that they spend an hour or more a day playing video games (58 per cent), watching TV (64 per cent), on social media (77 per cent) or text messaging (57 per cent).

A majority of teens report that they spend an hour or more a day playing video games (58 per cent), watching TV (64 per cent), on social media (77 per cent) or text messaging (57 per cent). Low Energy Drain. Almost half (48 per cent) of teens surveyed struggle to stay energized during the day. However, teens who do stay physically active say working out makes them more energetic, helps them have more energy for the day and keeps them focused and more productive.

Almost half (48 per cent) of teens surveyed struggle to stay energized during the day. However, teens who do stay physically active say working out makes them more energetic, helps them have more energy for the day and keeps them focused and more productive. Setting a Good (Exercise) Example. Parents recognize that their teens may not have the right guidance when working out. In fact, 75 per cent of parents wish they could set a better example for their teens about working out and exercising. This is mirrored with the majority of Canadian teens (65 per cent) feeling comfortable discussing physical activity with their parents.

Parents recognize that their teens may not have the right guidance when working out. In fact, 75 per cent of parents wish they could set a better example for their teens about working out and exercising. This is mirrored with the majority of Canadian teens (65 per cent) feeling comfortable discussing physical activity with their parents. Teen Motivation is High. Ninety-five per cent of teenagers prioritize setting realistic goals, while 94 per cent emphasize the importance of establishing a consistent routine for their health and fitness journey. Furthermore, nine out of ten (90 per cent) agree that access to a gym is crucial for maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle.

All High School Summer Pass participants will have access to free fitness training from in-club certified fitness trainers6, free workouts designed specifically for high schoolers in the free Planet Fitness App, as well as workout plans available at PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass.

For more information on High School Summer Pass, including how to sign up for the free membership at any of the more than 2,500 Planet Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada, visit PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,599 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Media Contact

Heather Pearson

Public Relations Manager

603-957-4661

press@pfhq.com

Sreeja Sasidharan

Narrative PR

647-212-3121

Sreeja.sasidharan@narrative.ca

1 Online survey conducted by Angus Reid to 1,013 parents of teens ages 14-19 and their respective teens, with a margin of error of +/- 1 to 2% max percentage points.

2 Teenagers ages 14 – 19 can visit any Planet Fitness location in the United States and Canada. Teens must work out at the location they sign up at and are not permitted to use other locations. Teens under 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction, must sign-up with a parent or guardian in-club or online at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass. Once the parent or guardian waiver is signed for teens under 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction, teens can work out alone. Students who are already 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction do not need a parent or guardian to be present during the sign-up process.

3 7 million teen participants since 2019, $10 per month, three month program

4 Online survey conducted by Angus Reid to 1,013 parents of teens ages 14-19 and their respective teens, with a margin of error of +/- 1 to 2% max percentage points.

5 Online survey conducted by Angus Reid to 1,013 parents of teens ages 14-19 and their respective teens, with a margin of error of +/- 1 to 2% max percentage points.

6 Locations are independently owned and operated; please check your local club for details.