Stellantis to Participate in Bernstein 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

AMSTERDAM, May 21, 2024 – Carlos Tavares, Stellantis Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 p.m. CEST at the Bernstein 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

To watch the live session, visit the following webcast link: https://cc.webcasts.com/bern001/052924a_js/?entity=58_OVVQETD

Details for watching the fireside chat are also available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website. For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible following the event.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA   +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL   +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

 

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com 		 

