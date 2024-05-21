DJ Magazine – Top 100 Global Clubs Awards 2024. 7% of the list feature Audiotek AV Designs & Installations

kinetic video rig designed by Audiotek for Pacha Ibiza OMNIA Las Vegas - kinetic 23 tonne chandelier designed by Audiotek Savaya - Bali

2024 DJ Magazine Top 100 Clubs showcase Audiotek's impact on global clubbing scene. With an impressive 7% of the world’s top clubs featuring Audiotek designs.

The recognition by DJ Magazine is more than just a testament to Audiotek’s excellence; it is a validation of the passion and dedication that the team pours into every project.” — Frank Murray, Founder & CEO Audiotek.

2024 DJ Magazine Top 100 Clubs showcase Audiotek's impact on global clubbing scene. With an impressive 7% of the world's top clubs featuring Audiotek designs.

The recent release of the 2024 DJ Magazine Top 100 Clubs list has showcased the significant impact of Audiotek on the global clubbing scene. With an impressive 7% of the world's top clubs featuring installations designed and implemented by the company, including two within the top ten, Audiotek is rightly among the top AV design companies anywhere in the World.Audiotek's approach to creating unique audio, video, and lighting systems in clubs is renowned for its innovation and quality, setting clubs like Pacha in Ibiza and Savaya in Bali apart from the competition. These venues are not just spaces for dancing but are immersive environments where every element is meticulously crafted to enhance the clubber's experience.Transformative Installations That Define NightlifeFabric in London, a mainstay of the UK clubbing scene, was one of the first clubs to design a system around the connection between the DJ and the audience. At the time the Audiotek system was installed, it represented a huge leap forward for the venue and helped make it a perennial highlight on the DJ Magazine list. Meanwhile, in Bali, Savaya has quickly risen to fame with its state-of-the-art systems installed by Audiotek, which seamlessly blends beautiful aesthetics with top-tier performance, enhancing its reputation as a day club paradise.In the iconic Pacha Ibiza, Audiotek’s kinetic video rig stands as a centrepiece, offering fast-paced, breathtaking visual effects that are synchronized with the music, creating a dynamic, integrated experience that captivates every guest. This installation underscores Audiotek’s capability to innovate and push the boundaries of what clubbing environments can provide.A Commitment to ExcellenceEvery project undertaken by Audiotek is distinct, yet the commitment to quality and the "wow factor" remains consistent. This ethos is vividly demonstrated in Las Vegas’s Omnia, where the 20-ton kinetic chandelier, an Audiotek masterpiece, offers a visual spectacle unmatched anywhere else in the world.The impact of Audiotek’s work extends to the newly launched Index club, which competes on a global scale with its comprehensive Audiotek audio-visual system, and KOKO in London, which has seen a significant renovation including updated audio systems and video effects to enhance every performance.Recognition and Dedication“The recognition by DJ Magazine is more than just a testament to Audiotek’s excellence; it is a validation of the passion and dedication that the team pours into every project. This acknowledgment serves as a motivator for Audiotek to continue redefining the clubbing experience globally, ensuring that when the beat drops, the Audiotek signature is unmistakable.” Frank Murray, Founder & CEO Audiotek.As the nightlife industry evolves, the role of companies like Audiotek in enhancing and shaping club environments becomes increasingly crucial. Their ability to engineer bespoke installations that not only meet but exceed the expectations of club owners and goers alike makes Audiotek a pivotal player in the global club scene. It’s no wonder that their innovative designs are now a mainstay in many of the world's top clubs, reflecting a legacy of quality that continues to influence the industry at large.DJ Magazine Top 100 ClubsPosition 7 - Fabric, London, UK. A stalwart of the UK clubbing scene, Fabric is renowned for the interconnected experience of clubber and DJ delivering immense sound and visual creativity.Position 9 - Savaya, Bali, Indonesia. This spectacular Day Club burst onto the scene just 3 years ago and has established itself as a premier venue hosting all the big names of the global scene. Audiotek was responsible for every aspect of the audio, video, and lighting system. Beautiful to look at, and thanks to our system, it’s also a beautiful experience.Position 20 - Pacha, Ibiza, Spain. The original, the only, the first true super club, Pacha underwent a complete overhaul in 2021, blending day and night club experiences. At the centre of the main floor is the Audiotek kinetic video rig which delivers fast paced, jaw dropping, visual effects that can be directed by the DJ to create an integrated, fully immersive experience for clubbers.Position 38 - Omnia, Las Vegas, USA. The 20 tonne, kinetic chandelier is without doubt the most spectacular club installation anywhere in the world. Omnia takes clubbing to another level thanks to our award-winning audio and visual designs.Position 56 - Hakkasan, Las Vegas, USA. The club benefits from an Audiotek sound system along with Turbosound speakers. But the club’s primary attraction is visual: the Hakkasan Grid is a multimillion-dollar, custom-built kinetic light installation, consisting of 57 feet of seamless and sculptural custom-made pixel-mapped LED triangles.Position 87 - KOKO, London, UK. Relaunched in 2022 after a full renovation, the updated audio system and Amazon video effects deliver on every level. Power, precision, and impact.Position 90 - Index, Dublin, Ireland. This newly launched venue is fast climbing the clubbing charts with an Audiotek full audio-visual system that competes at a Global level.Audiotek is a multi award winning audiovisual design company, with offices in Ireland and the UK and a presence in the USA. Renowned for their ability to design highly creative visual and audio systems that transform guest experiences, helping to build resilient hospitality businesses that continually outperform their competition.

