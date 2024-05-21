Accelerating implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework

We at UNEP are proud to be working with the UN Development Programme, the Global Environment Facility and other important partners to support Parties in this process. But there is much to do before 2030. Time is not on our side. This body must look at delivering strategies that enable countries to deliver faster, better, quicker and smarter.

You will be looking across many areas of the package of COP15 decisions. Mechanisms for planning, reporting and review. A resource mobilization and financial mechanism. Capacity building and development. It is through ambition on the full package of decisions from COP15 that we can deliver on the GBF.

With a clear recommendation from SBSTTA to finalize the Monitoring Framework, you now have the task of recommending national reporting templates, the forum for country review and procedures for the global review of implementation to COP16.

You must also make recommendations on resource mobilization, including on the revised strategy for the GBF. This is a critical point of discussion. To succeed, the GBF needs sufficient resources. In this regard, UNEP is pleased to be working with China to launch the Kunming Biodiversity Fund. This will help, but we need more. So, I ask you to approach the discussion on resource mobilization with the same level of ambition we saw at COP-15.

On technical and scientific cooperation, I welcome interest from the many regional and sub-regional entities to provide support for implementation. Clear operational and financing mechanisms for this support will be needed to ensure this network of institutions delivers maximum benefits to Parties.

As I said earlier, time is not on our side. COP16 is fast approaching. 2030 is fast approaching, and biodiversity is still declining across the globe. So, I encourage you to show focus, compromise and ambition. To advance work on means of implementation that meet country needs. And help to ensure that biodiversity is put on a path to recovery for the benefit of people and planet.