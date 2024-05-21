Global Cloud RAN Market Expected to Reach $85.9 Billion by 2031 | Altiostar, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation

Cloud RAN Market Size

The growth of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market is driven by the surge in 5G technology and the rising demand for high bandwidth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market generated $14.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $95.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Cloud radio access network (C-RAN) is a cutting-edge mobile network architecture that can help operators overcome some of the difficulties such as increasing operating and capital expenditure expenses they have in meeting the expanding demands of end users. The fundamental goal of Cloud RAN is to transfer the burden of high-speed wireline transmission of in-phase and quadrature (IQ) data to baseband units (BBUs) from numerous base stations in a centralized BBU pool for statistical multiplexing advantage. C-RAN allows baseband resource cost savings and energy-efficient network operation. In addition, it increases network capacity through load balancing and collaborative signal processing of signals coming from multiple base stations.

COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market due to the surge in online services and content streaming, which increased the load on wireless networks. Consequently, telecom operators and mobile infrastructure service providers turned to efficient cellular networking solutions like C-RAN, driving global market growth.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global C-RAN market by component, network type, deployment, end user, and region. Through various tables and figures, it examines each segment and sub-segment, assisting market players, investors, and new entrants in identifying growth opportunities for the future.

Component Analysis

In 2021, the solution segment dominated the global C-RAN market, holding nearly two-thirds of the share, and is expected to continue leading until 2031. However, the services segment is projected to have the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period. The report also covers air-to-air, anti-ship, and anti-tank segments.

Network Type Analysis

The 4G segment held the largest market share in 2021, representing over half of the global C-RAN market, and is predicted to maintain its lead through 2031. Meanwhile, the 5G segment is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. The report also includes analysis of the 2G/3G segment.

Deployment Analysis

In 2021, the indoor deployment segment captured more than two-thirds of the global C-RAN market and is expected to sustain its dominance throughout the forecast period, also showing the fastest CAGR of 21.7% through 2031. The outdoor segment is also examined in the report.

End User Analysis

The enterprise segment held three-fifths of the global C-RAN market share in 2021 and is forecasted to maintain its lead during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 22.0%. The report also considers the telecom operators segment.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market in 2021, accounting for over one-third of the global C-RAN market, and is projected to continue leading through the forecast period. However, Europe is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 23.3% from 2022 to 2031. Other regions analyzed include Europe and LAMEA.

The leading players analyzed in the global C-RAN market include Altiostar, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Fujitsu, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The report evaluates these key players, highlighting their strategies such as expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to enhance market penetration and strengthen their industry position.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global C-RAN market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market, including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlooks, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are profiled in the report, along with Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

