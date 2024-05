Flat Panel Antenna Market Skyrockets to USD 3.90 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Surge in Satellite Connectivity and 5G

Flat Panel Antenna Market Size and Growth Report

Flat Panel Antenna Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Growth OutlookA recent report by SNS Insider reveals that the flat panel antenna market, valued at USD 0.53 billion in 2023, is projected to reach a staggering USD 3.90 billion by 2031. This remarkable growth trajectory, marked by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.37% during the forecast period of 2024-2031, underscores the pivotal role these antennas play in enabling modern communication and connectivity solutions.The surge in demand for flat panel antennas can be attributed to several interconnected factors.The deployment of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, such as Starlink and OneWeb, has revolutionized global communication by offering high-speed, low-latency internet access to even the most remote regions. Flat panel antennas, with their compact size and agile beam steering capabilities, are ideally suited for establishing and maintaining connections with these rapidly moving LEO satellites.Additionally, the growing fleet of autonomous and connected vehicles, both in the commercial and military sectors, relies on flat panel antennas for various applications, including vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication, navigation, and safety systems.Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1613 KEY PLAYERS:- Kymeta Corporation- Hanwha Phasor- RadioWaves- ALCAN Systems- Gilat Satellite Networks- ThinKom Solutions- Ball Aerospace- SatPro Tech- NXT Communications- C-COM Satellites- Isotropic Systems- China StarwinMarket Analysis- The growing public awareness of technological advancements in satellite and space exploration further fuels the demand for flat panel antennas. Their application in diverse functions, from telecommunications and broadcasting to radar and surveillance systems, solidifies their position as critical enablers of modern technology.- However, the market faces challenges such as the shortage of skilled professionals and the high cost of developing and maintaining the infrastructure required for flat panel antenna deployment. Nevertheless, the increasing adoption of these antennas in numerous end-use verticals presents a lucrative market opportunity.Recent Developments• In September 2021, Kymeta Corporation launched the Kymeta u8 MIL hybrid terminal, providing military users with a versatile connectivity solution for COTM and NOTM applications.• In August 2021, Hanwha Systems made a significant USD $300 million equity investment in OneWeb, a LEO satellite communications company. This strategic move strengthens OneWeb's capabilities and expands its reach into new markets.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Type• Mechanically steered• Electronically steeredby Type, electronically steered antennas are leading the market in terms of CAGR and market size due to their cost-effectiveness and widespread adoption.By Frequency• C band• X band• Ku band• K band• Ka bandMake an Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1613 By End-Use Application• Aviation• Military• Telecommunications• Commercial• Othersby End-Use Application, the commercial segment is poised for the highest CAGR, driven by diverse applications in shipping, boating, passenger vehicles, and more. Flat panel antennas are favored in this segment due to their compact size and discreet design, offering reliable satellite communication without the need for bulky radomes.Impact of the Russia-Ukraine WarThe ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a mixed impact on the flat panel antenna market. While the increased focus on military communication and surveillance has boosted demand for these antennas in the defense sector, supply chain disruptions and economic sanctions have hindered market growth. For example, the conflict has disrupted the supply of critical components such as semiconductors, leading to production delays and increased costs.Regional LandscapeThe Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its growing population and increasing demand for flat panel antennas in consumer and commercial segments. Rapid developments in flat panel antenna technology for telecommunications applications, particularly with the growing trend of 5G in the region, are further fueling market growth.Key Takeaways for the Flat Panel Antenna Market Study• The market growth is driven by increasing investments in space exploration, satellite launches, and the rising demand for electronically steered antennas.• The commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing demand for flat panel antennas in various commercial applications.• The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its growing population and increasing demand for advanced communication solutions.• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the flat panel antenna market, including market size, growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and key players.Table of Content – Analysis of Key PointsChapter 1. Executive SummaryChapter 2. Global Market Definition and ScopeChapter 3. Global Market DynamicsChapter 4. Flat Panel Antenna Market Impact AnalysisChapter 4.1 COVID-19 Impact AnalysisChapter 4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia warChapter 4.3 Impact of ongoing RecessionChapter 5. Value Chain AnalysisChapter 6. Porter’s 5 forces modelChapter 7. PEST AnalysisChapter 8. Flat Panel Antenna Global Market, by TypeChapter 9. Flat Panel Antenna Global Market, by FrequencyChapter 10. Flat Panel Antenna Global Market, by End-Use ApplicationChapter 11. Regional OutlookChapter 12. Competitive IntelligenceChapter 13. Key Companies AnalysisChapter 14. Research ProcessContinued…Buy Single User License @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1613 Contact us:Akash AnandHead of Business Development & Strategyinfo@snsinsider.comPhone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)Read Related Reports: