EBC Financial Group Aids Taiwan Earthquake Relief Efforts

EBC provided supplies that were needed by the impacted civilians such as food, water, sanitary products, medical supplies such as face masks, bandages, and other necessities to help the victims get their basic needs.

EBC Financial Group mobilizes swiftly to support Hualien communities with essential aid and rebuilding initiatives.

EBC Financial Group has taken decisive action to support the communities affected by the recent earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan. Following the earthquake in April 2024, EBC has coordinated with disaster relief centers to address the immediate needs of the disaster-stricken area.

Following a detailed assessment of the situation, EBC Financial Group made significant donations of essential supplies, including food, water, sanitary products, and medical items such as face masks and bandages. These efforts are part of EBC’s broader mission to support global communities in times of crisis.

EBC has made donations to provide critical relief items to the communities affected by the earthquake in the country. The donations include essential items and medical supplies to the impacted area. EBC also coordinated with local partners and non-profit organizations (NGOs) in purchasing and acquiring the needed supplies to ensure a fast response to distribute the items.

Beyond providing immediate relief, EBC is actively involved in the reconstruction of community infrastructure in Hualien. The company is committed to helping residents restore normalcy by rebuilding homes and supporting the recovery of local economies.

EBC Financial Group understands that disaster relief is a long-term commitment. The company has forged lasting partnerships with various organizations to provide continuous support, not just in emergency situations but also in the subsequent phases of reconstruction and prevention.

Looking forward, EBC Financial Group remains dedicated to its corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company will continue to collaborate with charitable organizations and global partners to extend help and support to disaster-affected and underprivileged communities worldwide. EBC’s mission is to foster a more equitable, healthy society by providing assistance where it is most needed.

EBC Financial Group is committed to safeguarding the interests of its clients and maintaining the highest standards of integrity. EBC is regulated by leading financial authorities, including the FCA, ASIC, and CIMA.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that includes financial brokerage, asset management, and comprehensive investment solutions. With offices strategically located in prominent financial centres, such as London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Bangkok, Limassol, and more, EBC caters to a diverse clientele of retail, professional, and institutional investors worldwide.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to the highest levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, offering specialised services in regions such as Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. EBC is also a partner of United to Beat Malaria, a campaign of the United Nations Foundation, aiming to improve global health outcomes. Starting February 2024, EBC supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, demystifying economics, and its application to major societal challenges to enhance public understanding and dialogue.

