Command & Control Systems Market : Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth, Revenue - Forecast 2023-2032

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global command & control systems market is experiencing a significant growth due to modernization of military systems globally. Command & control systems are operational architectures made of various computer systems such as software, hardware, standard procedure, and interfaces. These systems enable situational awareness, intelligence support, and deployment readiness that helps plan, evaluate, and execute mission critical operations effectively. Moreover command & control system can perform functions such as risk analysis, threat identification & assessment, and monitoring through various sensors & components present in the operation scenario. Further, it provides accurate, timely, and complete information to the unified chain of command necessary for running operations.

Surge in global armed conflicts, increase in demand for enhanced connectivity and mission support, and rise in adoption of command & control system in non-military applications are some of the factors that drive the global command & control systems industry. However, high-cost development & maintenance of command & control system hinders the market growth. On the contrary, cloud computing, artificial intelligence-based decision support, and automatic target detection present new pathways in the industry.

Surge in global armed conflicts :

Military operations rely on real-time mission critical information relay to the command center. Recently, in 2020, US Air Force awarded an order of 117 million USD to Raytheon (an aerospace & defense company headquartered in Massachusetts, US) for building a nuclear command & control communication system called global aircrew strategic network terminal (ASNT). Global ASNT system will utilize extremely high frequency (EHF) & advanced EHF waveforms to establish an encrypted communication between nuclear forces such as strategic bomber, missiles, and reconnaissance aircraft. Such developments in advance command & control communication terminals are expected to boost the global command & control systems market size.

Rise in adoption of command & control system in non-military applications :

Businesses such as railway, healthcare, and aviation industries are having vast applications of command & control systems. For instance, in 2020, Rail Delivery Group (a British rail industry membership body made of British rail companies headquartered in London, UK) announced an open contract of approx. 660 million USD via its subsidiary HS2 Ltd. (company developing & promoting new high-speed railway network of UK) to design & supply command & control system and traffic management system for its future high-speed railway network. Such non-military applications of command & control system are expected to drive the global command & control systems market.

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global command & control systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global command & control systems market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global command & control systems market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global command & control systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

By Installation Type :

New Installation

Upgradation

By Installation Base :

Fixed Command Center

Deployable Command Center

By Solution :

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application :

Government & Defense

Commercial

By Platform :

Airborne

Maritime

Land

Space

By Region :

North America (U.S, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM)

The Middle East

Africa

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

L3Harris,

Siemens AG,

Northrop Grumman Corporation.,

Leonardo SPA,

Saab AB,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

BAE Systems,

General Dynamics Corporation,

Thales Group,

The Boeing Company

Which are the leading market players active in the command & control systems market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

